Skip to main content

Miranda Campin

Aug 07, 2017 02:45PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Today, City+School

MIRANDA CAMPIN BEST ACTRESS 

For Miranda Campin, there’s no better place to be than onstage. “There’s a sort of sensation I feel when I’m onstage that I don’t feel anywhere else,” she says. “My heart skips a beat when I feel the stage lights on my eyelashes, and I hear the orchestra play their starting notes. I’ve found a home in the theater and wouldn’t want my heart to be anywhere else.” 

Miranda has come a long way from her “101 Dalmatians” acting debut at age six. The rising theater star has accrued awards including Best Actress for her role in “The Crucible” and Outstanding Actress in Carroll’s thespian troupe. She’s also a member of Carroll’s varsity choral choir and show choir. In the years ahead, Miranda hopes to see her name in big-city lights. “I plan to major in musical theater and move to New York City to pursue my dream of being on Broadway,” she says. 

WHAT OTHERS SAY: 

“Miranda is an excellent young actor who brings a character study to an audition. She is always fresh, spontaneous and willing to change as directed,” says Roald Martinsen, theatre director. “She makes it easy for a director by her adaptability. Not all young actors have this skill.” 


Previous                                                                                            Next

  • Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach

    08/10/2017
    08:00AM

    In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

  • Hogwarts School of Yoga - Morning Session

    08/10/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

  • Summer Art Camps

    08/10/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    08/10/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Adventure Days for Kids

    08/10/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Loyd Park hosts Adventure Days as the perfect way to introduce children to nature and outdoor exp...

  • Hogwarts School of Yoga - Afternoon Session

    08/10/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

  • HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DROPOFF

    08/10/2017
    03:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted househ...

  • Beehive: the 60s musical

    08/10/2017
    07:00PM

    There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

  • Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach

    08/11/2017
    08:00AM

    In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    08/11/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    08/11/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Athleta Girl Summer Camp - FlyKids

    08/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Our Athleta Girl Summer Camp wraps up with two free classes led by our friends at FlyKids Yoga! G...

  • HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DROPOFF

    08/11/2017
    03:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted househ...

  • PARTY ON!

    08/11/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Beehive: the 60s musical

    08/11/2017
    07:00PM

    There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
AUGUST DIGITAL EDITION
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style