Can We Get a Woo Woo?

Aug 07, 2017 02:57PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, In Print, Today

It’s impossible not to smile when ordering a Woo Woo. Sweet, smooth and refreshing, this specialty cocktail at Copeland’s of New Orleans is just the drink to celebrate the last few weeks of summer. And since it calls for only three ingredients, this beverage is also a breeze to put together, leaving you more time to soak up the sun—or to tackle your back-to-school shopping. 

WOO WOO COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS 

INGREDIENTS:                                    VOLUME: 

Peach vodka                                         2.25 oz. 

Peach Schnapps                                    .75 oz. 

White cranberry juice                            1.25 oz. 

INSTRUCTIONS: 

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until ice cold. Pour into a martini glass and garnish with a strawberry. 

NICE TOUCH: 

Try topping it off with club soda or ginger ale to add a little bubbly zing. 

COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS 

1400 Plaza Place 

Southlake 

817.305.2199 

COPELANDSSOUTHLAKE.COM 

