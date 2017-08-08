Park Place Dealerships Partner with Dallas Sculptor for Luxury & Supercar Showcase

Aug 08, 2017 07:56AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin

To the winners go the spoils—and also the hand-finished sculptures. Renowned Dallas sculptor Brad Oldham, best known forinstallation in Deep Ellum, worked with his partner Christy Coltrin to create an original sculpture for the Best in Show, Chairman’s Choice and Salesmanship Club awards at the Collector’s Showcase Car Show, one segment of the September 9 Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase

“In celebration of our 30th year of business in North Texas, we wanted an iconic image to reflect the spirit of Park Place,” said Park Place Dealerships senior marketing manager Liz Shafton, via press release. “Brad and Christy designed the artwork around a goddess figure. With her hair and wings blowing back, the Spirit of Park Place thrusts forward with joy and determination. Behind her, the wings meet, grasping the Park Place steering wheel. This will be a unique addition to even the most accomplished collector’s trophy case.”

The juried Collector’s Showcase will feature a selection of rare vintage, classic, contemporary, exotic and supercars from private collectors. The Spirit of Park Place sculptures will be awarded to the Best of Show, Chairman’s Choice and Salesmanship Club’s Choice winners. Bachendorf Crystal awards will be given to first-place winners in each of the four classes: vintage (pre 1973); classic (1973-1999); contemporary (2000+); and exotic/supercar.

“I enjoyed concepting on the sculpture and working with Brad to create it,” said Coltrin. “The lost-wax bronze sculpture definitely has a vintage, luxury hood-ornament feel, yet it stands alone as a fine art piece and rises above any brand affiliation. Of course, the sculpture had to feature a goddess because historically most collectors consider their car to be another significant other. Definitely a Park Place car is one that is to be cherished and appreciated as a close family member.”

Each hand-finished sculpture is signed by the artist, numbered and mounted on a marble base. The finished piece will feature a plaque to say which competitive category the new owner has won. The sculpture is approximately 10 inches tall by 11 inches long by eight inches wide, and will come with a Letter of Authenticity.

To submit a vehicle for consideration, go LuxurySupercarShowcase.com and click on register vehicle. The show is limited to 100 selected cars that register and are approved by the PPLSS Acceptance Committee. Registration forms must be received no later than Saturday, August 11, 2017. Once accepted, there will be a $50 entry fee per vehicle, which includes one VIP all-access pass ($100 Value), car signage and show credentials.

In addition to the Collector’s Showcase, the one-day event at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas will feature a stunning collection of Park Place luxury brands, including Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover. The event will combine rare and unique offerings from these prestigious brands with trendy fashion and lifestyle elements, live local and regional music, delicious food and drink, and a Kiddie Concours, featuring a 60-foot long downhill Hot Wheels track, courtesy of the North Texas Diecast Collectors Club.

The Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase event will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 9 with tickets ranging from $25 to $50 for general admission or $100 for VIP all access. Get tickets at LuxurySupercarShowcase.com.

In addition to the incredible lineup of rare and exotic vehicles, guests purchasing VIP All Access passes will have the opportunity to sample culinary specialties from the Four Seasons’ LAW and OUTLAW Taproom, Dallas Chop House Burger, Dallas Fish Market, and selections from Cool River Café’s new menu featuring a collaboration of Chefs Kent Rathbun and Fernando Rodriquez, as well as other trending restaurants. Several food trucks also will be on-site for general admission guests to purchase food and beverages.

The Luxury & Supercar Showcase will feature meet-and-greet opportunities with automobile and racing industry experts such as Park Place Motorsports driver Patrick Lindsey and his No. 73 Porsche 911 GT3R. There will also be specialty boutiques with stunning fashions and upscale offerings by retailers such as Bachendorf’s, Niven Morgan, Sovaro and others.