The Best in Texas Beaches

Mustang Island, Port Aransas

Families looking for a beach vacation sans myriad of tourists, perhaps found at other Gulf Coast shores, should plan to visit Mustang Island. To nd this almost- hidden gem, make your way south of Corpus Christi across the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway to the island. With an 18-mile stretch of public shoreline, Mustang Island is for surfers, sand castle architects, sunbathers and nature lovers. It’s not unusual for beach goers to kayak along the coast in the morning, relax under an umbrella in the afternoon sun and wade in the warm evening waters of the Gulf admiring some of the 600 species of native sh—all in one day. And at the end of your very full day, the question is: Where will you stay?

You could choose between campsites and RV parks, but if you are looking to crash in a beach town, look to Port Aransas or “Port A,” as locals call it. Choose from hotels, cottages or beach houses—Port A offers all three. As the only city on Mustang Island, it’s packed with tons of character in a small-town setting where you can sleep, shop and dine on island time. When in the Gulf, do as Gulf diners do—look for the best seafood in town. Ranked as the No. 1 Port Aransas restaurant by Trip Advi- sor, Irie’s Island Food promises to serve dishes that put a twist on local island favorites and those from around the world. MustangIslandTexas.org, PortAransas.org, IriesIslandFood.com

Matagorda Bay and Beach, Matagorda

If you are looking for the perfect balance of high-activity and laid-back vacationing, a visit to Matagorda Bay and Beach is in order. Located at the mouth of the Colorado River on the upper Texas coast, the town of Matagorda sees its share of tourists. However, with 22 miles of beach reachable by vehicle and an additional 33 miles only accessible by boat, there’s plenty of sand to go around. You can build sandcastles, search for sand dollars and dip your feet in the sparkling waters of the bay.

If you’d rather dip a shing line in the bay waters, there are 55 miles of coastline to explore. The bay itself is 6.6 feet deep and covers approximately 422 square miles. Known for being one of the best shing locations in the region, Matagorda Bay has garnered this status based on its nutrient-rich estuary that is home to more than 21 different types of sh. Whether you prefer wade shing, drift shing, surf shing or offshore shing from small boats, the bay—and an additional plethora of rivers, creeks and bayous—is a sherman’s paradise.

If you can pull yourself away from the shore, we suggest heading to Poco Playa Bar and Village Restaurant. This 17,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and artisan village features a casual indoor and outdoor dining and drinking eatery, tackle shop, boutique and museum. MatagordaBayTexas.com, PocoPlaya.com