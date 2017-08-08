Skip to main content

Redheads Have More Fun

Aug 08, 2017 03:01PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Our favorite redheaded British pop artist is coming to Dallas to the delight of his female fans (and men brave enough to admit it). The swoon-worthy singer/songwriter, Ed Sheeran, stops by the American Airlines Center on August 18 as part of his Divide world tour. Fans will love singing along to favorites such as “Shape of You” (which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100) and “Castle on the Hill” from his third studio album, Divide. You’ll be surprised to see how this world famous musician captivates a crowd during performances of his most personal songs, using just an acoustic guitar, a looping pedal and raw talent.

Although he has always loved music and released several EPs early in his career, Sheeran didn’t become a household name until he came to America. He signed with Atlantic Records and released Plus, his rst studio album, in 2011. He quickly became friends with bands and iconic musicians including One Direction and Taylor Swift, who invited Sheeran to co-write songs with them. Sheeran even joined Swift on her 2013 world tour. A year later, Multiply was released, hitting number one in the United States and the Unit- ed Kingdom. This album made him a Grammy Award- winning singer after he received Song of the Year for “Thinking Out Loud.” When Divide was released in March, the Brit broke Spotify records when his album received nearly 57 million streams in just 24 hours.

It’s impossible not to listen to Sheeran without swaying along (and possibly with a tear in your eye), as his lyrics and melodies are heartfelt, emotional and extremely catchy. And seeing him perform live in concert? Well, that’s an experience words can’t describe.

DETAILS

Date: August 18
Location: American Airlines Center 

