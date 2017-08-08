Skip to main content

The Boys are Back!

Aug 08, 2017 03:11PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Put on your favorite jersey, grab a beer and pick your fantasy league players—America’s Team is back in town! Catch the Dallas Cowboys’ third pre-season game (and rst home game) against the Indianapolis Colts on August 19 at AT&T Stadium. The atmosphere in the stadium will feel like a family reunion for Cowboys Nation, as everyone is pumped to see the return of our star rookie players from last season. With Dak Prescott as the official quarterback and Ezekiel Elliott as running back, not to mention the reappearance of longtime favorites wide receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten, the Cowboys are expected to have an outstanding 2017 season. And after finishing first in the NFC East in 2016, with a record of 13-3, the Boys have a good chance of continuing their streak and winning it all this year!

AT&T Stadium offers many different ticket options, depending on the type of experience you desire. To impress family members or colleagues and make it a day to remember, book a luxury suite. Choose from 18-, 25-, 36- or 52-seat rooms, which include granite counters and marble floors, a private restroom, at-screen TVs, climate control, Silver Club and Main Club access, plenty of bar space and much more. Other options include founders’ all-access seating, club seating, lounge seating and reserved seating, which all provide various perks. Or, just purchase a regular stadium seat for a chance to cheer on the Boys with thousands of other fans. Go Cowboys! 

DETAILS

Date: August 19 

Location: AT&T Stadium 


