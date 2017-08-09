Skip to main content

Dragon Coach Greg Oglesby Pens Award-Winning Essay

Aug 09, 2017 08:49AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Southlake Carroll’s Greg Oglesby, head soccer coach and Carroll Senior High’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year, has a way with words. Oglesby was awarded Best Essay from Region 11 at a special awards banquet at the Hurst Conference Center on August 3. The banquet, hosted by the Education Service Center Region 11 and funded by the EECU credit union, recognized all of the teachers of the year from school districts in the north central Texas region. 

Oglesby’s essay was in response to the question: Describe a project or initiative in which you have been involved that contributed to the improvement of overall school culture. What was your role, how did you involve others, and where is this project today? 

“It was truly an honor and very humbling to be recognized for my response. To listen to my essay being read to over 500 teachers and administrators from the 44 districts represented was a thrilling experience,” says Oglesby. “To represent Carroll ISD as our 2017 Secondary Teacher of the Year is the highest academic honor I have received in my educational career. I felt an enormous sense of pride; pride in our school district and community.” 

The Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Administrators, allows districts to submit one elementary and one secondary candidate to compete at the regional and state levels. In all, 72 teachers in Region 11 participated in this year’s competition.

“To be honored as an essay winner was a very special moment that illuminated my profession, which is the finest work I know,” Oglesby says. 

