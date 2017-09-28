Dragons Help in Harvey Relief Efforts

Sep 28, 2017 06:53AM ● Published by Mike

After a long out-of-state road trip to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma the Carroll Dragon varsity football team was exhausted, yet in good sprits after its 21-14 season opening victory over the Tigers. Wasting little time, the team boarded the bus again for the 280-mile return trip home.

Even after the bus pulled back into the Charlie Stalcup practice facility around 4:00am on September 2, the team knew their work was not yet done.

After just a few hours of sleep the team was more than ready to collect a truckload of mops, paper towels, bleach, buckets and other welcomed donations of cleaning supplies to be delivered to Kingwood, Texas to help in their clean up efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Kingwood, located just north of Houston, borders Lake Houston and saw many of its residents and the high school suffer devastating flooding. When the Dragons saw photos of the Kingwood high’s flooded classrooms filled with overturned desks, ruined books and still under several feet of muddy water, they wanted to help.

The water levels were several feet deep as measured on the Kingwood goal posts and flooded the school’s gym, full of hard-earned trophies. However, the player’s connection to Kingwood was deeper. Dragon Head Coach Hal Wasson began his coaching career there many years ago, and hearing of longtime friends in need the Dragons went back into action to gather donations of bleach, disinfectant, gloves, and other cleaning essentials.

Thanks to the generous support characteristic of Dragon Nation the community came through a 48’ truck, loaded with the much-needed supplies. With the support of additional cash donations, a shopping trip to Costco was arranged for additional palettes of bleach and disinfectant. By Saturday evening, the truck, driven by a Kingwood resident returned to a local area church in charge of coordinating the distribution of the supplies residents desperately needed to make their homes safe to occupy.

The road to recovery in Kingwood will be long and students have been displaced due to the extreme damage. However, with the support of many Texans, the 2017 Dragon football team included, Kingwood will overcome and forever be Texas Strong.