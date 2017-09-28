Skip to main content

Dragon Stadium Hosts Bands of America Championship

Sep 28, 2017 10:54AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Love the sounds and sights of high school marching bands? Head to Dragon Stadium on Saturday, September 30. Outstanding marching bands from high schools throughout Texas and Louisiana will compete in one of the nation’s most prestigious championships: Music for All’s Bands of America Dallas-Fort Worth Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha.

The championship event, hosted by the Carroll Dragon Marching Band, will feature 26 high school marching bands in the preliminary competition, all of which will be evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts. The top 10 bands will advance to the evening finals competition, which will ultimately name the regional champion.

“Bands of America Championships are programs supporting our mission to create, provide and expand positively life-changing experiences through music for all,” said Eric L. Martin, president and CEO of Music for All, in a press release. “Active experiences in music and the arts are integral to providing students with a well-rounded education.”

Visit MusicForAll.org for a schedule and ticket information.

 


Life+Leisure, Today, City+School Bands of America

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Exhibit: Seeing is a Nervous Habit

    10/04/2017
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    A retrospective of Kenda North’s work. The exhibit will be accompanied by a group exhibition of f...

  • Dallas Decorators Showhouse in Southlake

    10/04/2017
    10:30AM — 05:00PM

    We are in need of volunteer tour guides for morning and afternoon shifts beginning Tuesday, Septe...

  • Wine Down Wednesday

    10/04/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us from 5pm-9pm Wine Down Wednesday, October 4! As always, we offer a 15% discount on your ...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style