Dragon Stadium Hosts Bands of America Championship

Sep 28, 2017 10:54AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Love the sounds and sights of high school marching bands? Head to Dragon Stadium on Saturday, September 30. Outstanding marching bands from high schools throughout Texas and Louisiana will compete in one of the nation’s most prestigious championships: Music for All’s Bands of America Dallas-Fort Worth Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha.

The championship event, hosted by the Carroll Dragon Marching Band, will feature 26 high school marching bands in the preliminary competition, all of which will be evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts. The top 10 bands will advance to the evening finals competition, which will ultimately name the regional champion.

“Bands of America Championships are programs supporting our mission to create, provide and expand positively life-changing experiences through music for all,” said Eric L. Martin, president and CEO of Music for All, in a press release. “Active experiences in music and the arts are integral to providing students with a well-rounded education.”

Visit MusicForAll.org for a schedule and ticket information.




