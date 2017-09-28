Dragons Week 5 Preview: FM Jaguars

Sep 28, 2017 03:39PM ● Published by Mike

by Justin Thomas

The District 5-6A season gets underway on Friday when Flower Mound travels to Carroll.

The Dragons enter at 2-1 with wins over Broken Arrow of Oklahoma (21-14) and Rockwall (52-38) with a loss to ranked Arlington Martin (50-33).

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are 1-2 opening with a rout of Dallas W.T. White (44-0) before falling to Keller Fossil Ridge (42-30) and Keller Timber Creek (22-7).

“They’re a well-coached team that plays with a lot of discipline,” said Hal Wasson, Carroll head coach. “They’re always in the places they need to be and they play hard. They’re an improved team from a year ago and they’re going to be a challenge, no doubt.”

While the season is still young, Flower Mound has already endured its fair share of adversity as it lost starting quarterback and all-district performer Jackson Averitt to a season-ending injury in week 2.

As a result, sophomore Blake Short has had to take over under center and in one-plus games of action has completed 25-of-47 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

“He’s a young guy that hasn’t been out there much, but he’s talented,” Wasson said. “I think back to when Kenny Hill started for us a sophomore and how much he improved each week with more experience and I expect the same for (Short).”

Flower Mound’s top targets in the passing game have been Jake Welch (15 receptions, 244 yards) and Simon Balleux (13 catches, 155 yards), while a trio of running backs are handling carries on the ground headlined by Aaron Dixon (35 rushes, 187 yards, five touchdowns).

“They’re a spread team with talented skill players,” Wasson said. “It’s going to fun to see how our defense reacts and what wrinkles they have in store for us and they adapt to a new quarterback.”

Carroll should also benefit from a healthier unit following the bye week after multiple starters were out in the win over Rockwall.

Defensively, the Jaguars are led by all-state linebacker and reigning 5-6A Defensive Player of the Year Connor Lee.

“(Lee) is an outstanding player and their front six players are very impressive,” Wasson said. “It’s a scrappy unit that plays with good technique and our offensive line is really going to be challenged, but we had a great week of preparation.”

Last year, Carroll topped the Jaguars on the road in convincing fashion, 42-7.

The Dragons are hopeful for a similar result in 2017 and Wasson and the Dragons are excited to open district in front of the Carroll faithful.

“In our last home game against Rockwall, our student section was just amazing,” Wasson said. “They were loud and into it and our players and coaches really fed off it. We are very appreciative and hopefully that same support and atmosphere will really help us.”

