Park Place Dealerships Celebrates Opening of Jaguar Land Rover DFW

Oct 02, 2017 07:53AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Photos by David Alvey and Tony Valadez

Gallery: Jaguar Land Rover DFW Grand Opening Festivities [7 Images] Click any image to expand.

After 30 years of serving North Texas, the only thing more exciting than Park Place Dealerships opening another dealership in DFW is when they open two simultaneously. Park Place Jaguar Land Rover DFW quietly opened in July but waited until September 21 to launch the two brands with a grand opening fête including more than 500 guests.

Located on the south side of State Highway 114 between Main Street and Texan Trail Parkway, the dealership sits on eight acres near DFW Airport. The two iconic brands share a roofline but have separate showrooms for their respective vehicles.



“Park Place Jaguar already had a successful history in Plano,” said Jordan Case, Park Place president, via press release. “It earned the Pride of Jaguar award five years in a row. Only 16 of the 162 Jaguar dealers across the U.S. receive this recognition for customer advocacy, sales and business excellence. Out of the 16, only one Jaguar retailer is awarded the Marque of Distinction title. Jaguar Plano earned the esteemed award as the number one Jaguar dealership in the country three years in a row. We’re excited to bring Jaguar and Land Rover to the Grapevine-Colleyville area.”



Park Place partnered with Southlake Town Square to showcase the best of the area. Kim Dawson models featured fashions by Malouf’s, Vineyard Vines and Elaine Turner next to the Jaguar F-Type sports car and the all-new Land Rover Velar SUV in their respective showrooms. Allen Edmunds and Kendra Scott were also presented in the Fall Retail Showcase.

Guests enjoyed sushi and fried dumplings from Sushi Zushi, jumbo shrimp from Truluck’s, Korean BBQ tacos by Del Frisco’s Grille, chicken artichoke crostinis by Brio and sweet delights from Sugaire. Guests also enjoyed specialty cocktails like Solerno Cosmos and Hendricks Cucumber Coolers.

As night fell, guests were invited to the New Car Delivery Area for The Balvenie Scotch and Cigar Bar. DJ Paul Paredes kept the crowd energized with a lively, modern playlist. Guests also enjoyed a fun photo booth by Mir Mir Photos.



Park Place Jaguar Land Rover DFW is a two-story, LEED-certified facility. The shop includes 34 service bays and an 18-car service drive. The showroom can accommodate up to 12 new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. Inside the Client Lounge, there’s comfortable seating, complimentary beverages and snacks, and even a children’s playroom.



For more information, visit ParkPlace.com.



