Dragon Runners Soar at Falcon Fast Invitational

Oct 02, 2017 08:28AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

The Carroll Dragons’ varsity races in Round Rock were cancelled, but it didn’t stop the entire team from competing over the weekend. At the local Falcon Fast Invitational, each of the varsity and JV teams came away with big results, placing first in all races.

The varsity boys, coming in first place with 50 points, were led by Jack Meyers finishing in sixth place overall with a time of 16:00. Right behind Jack was Jackson Felkins in seventh at 16:02. Next to cross the line was Connor Rutledge in eighth at 16:06. Completing the scoring positions for the day was Juan Arcila in 12th at 16:13 and Vishnu Nair in 17th at 16:18.

The varsity girls’ team came away with a first-place finish, with Sofia Santamaria leading the Lady Dragons taking 10th place overall at 18:27. Next in line was Cate Tracht in 14th at 18:40, followed by Sarah McCabe in 19th at 19:00. Cristina Canal was next to cross the line at 19:06 in 23rd place and rounding out the scoring positions was Angie Riera in 26th at 19:10.

The JV boys’ team took first place with a low score of 18 points. Not to be outdone, the JV girls also placed first with an equally impressive low team score of 17 points. The boys had finishers in the top two places overall while the girls took the top three finishing positions.

“All four of our teams ran a great race this past weekend. This was our last meet before our district meet, so it was important that we came out and had a strong performance,” said head coach Justin Leonard via press release. “Our runners have been putting in some hard weeks of training, and now it’s time for us to focus on gearing up for our qualification races. We have put in the work; now it’s time to have fun.”

Varsity Boys – Top Results

6th – Jack Meyers 16:00

7th – Jackson Felkins 16:02

8th – Connor Rutledge 16:06

12th – Juan Arcila 16:13

17th – Vishnu Nair 16:18

18th – Enzo Mortimer 16:21

20th – Nate Lannen 16:24

Varsity Girls – Top Results

10th – Sofia Santamaria 18:27

14th – Cate Tracht 18:40

19th – Sarah McCabe 19:00

23rd – Cristina Canal 19:06

26th – Angie Riera 19:10

28th – Rima Toure

29th – Kate Reppeto

JV Boys – Top Results

1st – Chase Fisher 17:02

2nd – Tim McElaney 17:03

4th – Grant Anderson 17:13

5th – Hayden Coleman 17:19

6th – Chris Duffy 17:25

7th – Steven Torres 17:25

9th – Bradley Heidebrecht 17:34

JV Girls – Top Results

1st – Audrey Kwentus 20:27

2nd – Madalyn Wardin 20:28

3rd – Abigail McIlvain 20:29

5th – Lauren Langenberg 20:39

6th – Regan Reilley 20:45

7th – Caitlin Mertz 20:45

9th – Katherine McElaney 20:50

This week the Dragons will prepare for the district meet on October 14 at Bob Jones Park. Get full meet results at TXMileSplit.com .



