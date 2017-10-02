Dragons Down Jaguars in District Opener

Oct 02, 2017 01:59PM ● Published by Mike

Wills Meyer (5) runs reels in a 27-yard pass from Will Bowers for the opening score versus the Flower Mound Jaguars. The Dragons would go on to defeat the Jaguars 45-31 at Dragon Stadium. Photo by S. Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

Will Bowers runs through the end zone for a 45-yard score to give Southlake Carroll a healthy first quarter lead. The Dragons would go on to defeat the Jaguars 45-31 at Dragon Stadium. Photo by S. Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

The Dragons opened the District 5-6A season on a positive note Friday holding off a competitive Flower Mound squad, 45-31, to notch their 11th consecutive win in district competition.

Carroll had defeated Flower Mound to kick off district last season, 48-7, but found tougher sledding this year against a Jaguars’ squad breaking in a sophomore quarterback making his second career start in Blake Short.

Carroll quarterback Will Bowers got the Dragons’ offense out to a great start, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another in the opening quarter and the Dragons seized a 21-7 advantage.

The lead would grow to as many as 198 at 28-10 following a 2-yard touchdown run by TJ McDaniel before Flower Mound began to chip away.

Alec Brooks’ 1-yard touchdown dive on the final play of the half brought the Jaguars within 11 and Flower Mound trailed by just three points in the third quarter after touchdown pass on their opening possession of the second half.

Bowers gave Carroll a little breathing room when the Dragons answered with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Dragon Pride Player of the Week Wills Meyer — who finished with a season-high 124 receiving yards and 2 TDs on four receptions.

Later, after Flower Mound moved within a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, McDaniel put the game away with a 45-yard touchdown run with five minutes remaining.

McDaniel continues to turn heads in his debut season with Carroll.

Carroll Dragon defensive captain Jacob Doddridge (48) catches an 8-yard pass from Will Bowers to give the Dragons a comfortable half-time lead against the Flower Mound Jaguars at Dragon Stadium. Photo by S. Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

The junior finished with 202 yards on 21 carries (9.6 per carry) with two touchdowns and has now rushed for at least 100 yards in every game, including averaging 211 yards over Carroll’s last three contests.

Bowers posted another game of more than 100 rushing yards (123) to go with 286 passing yards.

For the game, Carroll outgained Flower Mound, 623-300, including limiting the Jaguars to less than 4 yards per carry on the ground.

Matt Werner and Ryan Thompson had 12 tackles apiece for Carroll, while RJ Mickens and Joseph DeVincenzo recorded interceptions.

The Dragons now prepare to take on the Trinity Trojans (2-2) in what has become one of the biggest rivalries in Texas High School football.





Southlake Carroll 45, Flower Mound 31

Flower Mound 7 10 8 6 — 31

Carroll 21 7 7 10 — 45

Scoring summary

First quarter

SLC — Meyer 27 pass from Bowers (Koskay kick), 8:55

SLC — Bowers 45 run (Koskay kick), 6:37

FM — Brooks 3 run (Stewart kick), 2:23

SLC — Doddridge 8 pass from Bowers (Koskay kick), 0:15

Second quarter

FM — Stewart 30 FG, 7:57

SLC — McDaniel 2 run (Koskay kick), 5:05

FM — Brooks 1 run (Stewart kick), 0:00

Third quarter

FM — Hudgens 5 pass from Short (Hudgens run), 9:54

SLC — Meyers 44 pass from Bowers (Koskay), 4:46

Fourth quarter

SLC — Koskay 28 FG, 8:45

FM — Touchstone 11 pass from Short (run failed), 6:26

SLC — McDaniel 45 run (Koskay kick), 5:01





Dragon Offensive Stats:

Rushing: TJ McDaniel 21-202, Will Bowers 11-123, Tavian Gould 3-27, Cade Bell 1-13, Racer Seacat 2-5, Clayton Webb 1-0.

Passing: Will Bowers 19-27-286-0

Receiving: Wills Meyer 4-124, TJ McDaniel 3-49, Cade Bell 3-47, Tucker Slechta 2-23, Darryl Crockett 2-17, Jacob Doddridge 2-17, Hudson Shrum 1-10, Ryan Thompson 1-2.

Dragon Defensive Stats:

Ryan Thompson: 12 tackles, two tackles for loss

Matt Werner: 12 tackles, one tackle for loss

Jax Fex: 10 tackles, two tackles for loss

Hayden Hayes: six tackles

Graham Faloona: six tackles, one tackle for loss

RJ Mickens: five tackles, one interception

Michael Parrish: five tackles

Joseph DeVincenzo: two tackles, one interception