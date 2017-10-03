Score Two Free Tickets to Southlake Style’s Women’s Luncheon

Oct 03, 2017 11:02AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Ladies: Could you use a jolt of inspiration in your life? We invite you to our second-annual women’s luncheon, “Flourishing in the Face of Failure,” on Friday, October 13 at The Marq. Tickets are $75 and include a sit-down gourmet lunch, fine wine, swag bag, networking and expo.

Want to win tickets for you and a friend? Share this post on social media using #sswomensluncheon. We’ll randomly select a winner on Thursday, October 5.

This year’s keynote speaker is Merrilee Kick, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneurial Winning Woman of 2016, and the founder of Southern Champion and BuzzBallz, $20 million premium wine and spirits companies.

At the luncheon, presented by Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake , Kick will share her message that the difference between failure and luck is found in the amount of effort applied to learning from your mistakes. Reserve your seat for an unforgettable event that includes a catered lunch from Southlake’s Scratch Kitchen, fine wine from Southern Champion and a swag bag of special gifts.

Invite your friends, colleagues and neighbors to join you—the event is designed to empower women across Southlake and North Texas! Tickets are $75; 10 percent of ticket sales will benefit the GRACE Transitional Housing program and Restored Hope Ministries.

Seats are filling up fast! Be sure to reserve your spot (and invite your closest friends to join you). We’ll see you at The Marq!

Details:

Southlake Style’s Second-Annual Women’s Luncheon

The Marq

October 13, 2017

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.