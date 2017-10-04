Skip to main content

DSO on the GO Returns to Southlake

Oct 04, 2017 07:49AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Take your next date night up a notch—the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is performing at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church on October 15 as part of the DSO on the GO concert series. DSO on the GO is supported by Ebby Halliday, Realtors.

Assistant Conductor Ruth Reinhardt and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra are excited to return to Southlake. DSO Principal Second Violin Angela Fuller Heyde will perform Edgar Meyer’s Violin Concerto, a traditional solo work colored with Meyer’s bluegrass roots.

“I am so excited to share the stage with my colleagues for this beautiful work,” said Fuller Heyde via press release. “I love the colors and energy of the Meyer Violin Concerto, especially its complex rhythms and gorgeous melodies.”

Other works on the program also explore folk music through an unexpected lens. Aaron Copland’s Three Latin American Sketches represent the iconic American composer’s musical reaction to his visits and studies in Mexico. 

Dvořák’s American Suite was written after the composer’s famed trip to the “New World” and mixes American themes and Czech folk music.

In the 2017/18 season, DSO on the GO will feature the full Dallas Symphony Orchestra playing classical and pops concerts in cities and neighborhoods across North Texas. DSO on the GO concerts include familiar classical pieces and popular light classics, with concerto soloists who are principal musicians from the DSO.

Single tickets are $19 for general admission, $15 for Apex members and $9 for students. Get tickets at MyDSO.com or by calling 214.TIX.4DSO.

 

 


