Exhibit: Seeing is a Nervous Habit 10/06/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM A retrospective of Kenda North’s work. The exhibit will be accompanied by a group exhibition of f...

Dallas Decorators Showhouse in Southlake 10/06/2017 10:30AM — 05:00PM We are in need of volunteer tour guides for morning and afternoon shifts beginning Tuesday, Septe...

Storytime With Sunshine 10/06/2017 10:30AM — 12:00PM This class combines the joy of reading with art education and important lessons children ages 3-5...

Pumpkin Help-Create Events at Vetro 10/06/2017 02:00PM — 06:00PM Are you "pumped" up for pumpkin season? Join us at Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery during the...

Oktoberfest 10/06/2017 05:00PM — 10:00PM This Weekend-Oktoberfest! Don't Miss The Fun...Volunteer & Attend! October 6-8, 2017

PARTY ON! 10/06/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

Southlake Carroll HS - Football - Varsity @ Euless Trinity 10/06/2017 07:30PM Cheer on the Dragons as they travel to arch rivals Euless Trinity in arguably the most heavily an...