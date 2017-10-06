Dragons Week 6 Preview: Trinity Trojans

Oct 06, 2017 09:45AM ● Published by Mike

by Justin Thomas

Facing a Euless Trinity squad with a record at or below .500 is a rarity.

But head coach Hal Wasson and the Dragons know all too well how talented the Trojans are regardless of their mark.

Factor in the Trojans are as healthy as they have been all season and fans figure to be treated to one of the more high-profile contests in the Metroplex this year when two traditional powers that have combined for 11 state titles square off tonight at Bedford’s Pennington Field .

Trinity enters at 2-2 with losses to Tulsa Union (reigning Oklahoma state champ) and Colleyville Heritage and wins over Montgomery and last Friday in its 5-6A opener against Lewisville (42-0).

The Trojans are hopeful for the return of all-district running back Courage Keihn (1,557 yards and 15 touchdowns last season) on Friday after missing each of the past two games, but wide receiver and linebacker Brandon Theus has excelled in the backfield during Keihn’s absence, including galloping for 180 yards and two scores in the win over the Farmers. Katerian Lewis and Ja’Lon Wilson also have 100-yard games under their respective belts this season.

“They’re a very good football team,” Wasson said. “They have a couple of losses, but one was against a great team in Tulsa Union and the other was a tough game against Colleyville Heritage. They’ve had four or five guys out, though, and had a different look against Lewisville when they got some of them back. It was different certainly in a good way for them and they’re looking like a typical athletic, physical Trinity team now.”

Linebacker John Miscall (47) forces a Euless Trinity fumble as the Dragons defeated rival Euless Trinity by a score of 42-28 at Dragon Stadium on September 30, 2016. Photo by SnappedDragons.com/S. Johnson.

Last year against the Dragons, Keihn rushed for 223 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries but it wasn’t enough as Carroll prevailed for a 42-28 victory in a game that was tied, 28-28, at halftime.

Under center, the Trojans look to Laki Ellis, who has completed 27-of-56 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. His top target has been 6-foot-4 receiver Keanu Hill (11 receptions, 160 yards, two touchdowns).

Trinity also boasts its typical talented and beefy offensive line.

“I don’t think we’ve really seen anything quite like them so far,” Wasson said. “Broken Arrow liked to run the ball, but it’s not like Trinity. Arlington Martin was very effective running the ball against us though and we know we’re going to have to have a lot better effort than that against Trinity.”

Effort and discipline have been buzz words for the Dragons this week following a 5-6A opener in which Carroll held off Flower Mound, 45-31.

The Dragons led by just seven points midway through the fourth quarter despite more than doubling the Jaguars in yardage (656-300).

“We’re going on the road into a tough environment,” Wasson said. “We have to play with more discipline and have more effort. That’s really what I am wanting to see from our guys this week.”

Offensively, Carroll will face an odd-man front that surrendered at least 30 points in its first three games before blanking Lewisville last week and allowing just 89 yards.

“They have a great defensive end that they’ve gotten back and have some very good players in the secondary,” Wasson said. “They’re fast and physical and are going to be a great test for us.”