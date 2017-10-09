Studyology Brings Unique Study Hall Solution to Southlake

Oct 09, 2017 08:29AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Studyology, a new study hall concept dedicated to enriching the education of students today for a successful tomorrow, opened in Southlake this fall to reinvent the way students study. The membership-based facility, located at 445 W. Southlake Boulevard near Bicentennial Park, provides afterschool services where students in grades 7-12 can complete homework and projects, as well as study for tests under the guidance of high-level teachers and tutors. Studyology also offers access to low-cost ACT/SAT prep classes and college-readiness seminars.

As parents of a son in high school, Bruce and Heather Schultz recognized that most enrichment programs offered today focus on grades K-8, whereby high school students must rely on private tutors. The couple, who started Boardroom Salon for Men (also based in Southlake), took an entrepreneurial approach and created Studyology with the help of their son to provide a program designed for upper level and high school students.

“Students are under more pressure today than ever before with the constant challenge to maintain grades while also tacking on extra-curricular activities,” said Heather Schultz via press release. “As Texas public school systems deal with funding cuts, teacher-to-student ratios also continue to gap. With that comes a greater need for one-on-one guidance beyond regular school hours; however, options like private tutoring and test prep classes can often be costly or unavailable at the exact moments when help is needed. Studyology provides a cost-effective solution for around-the-clock support from certified teachers and tutors.”

Studyology offers both group study rooms and quiet rooms, computer stations with web access, high-quality color printing, standardized testing prep books, school supplies and nutritious snacks. Subjects covered by highly qualified tutors include: Calculus A/B (regular and AP); Chemistry (regular and AP); English (regular and AP); Physics (regular and AP); Algebra I and II; Geometry; Spanish (all levels); and History/Geography.

Visit Studyology.com for more information.



