Late Interception Seals Dragons Fate

Oct 09, 2017 01:57PM ● Published by Mike

RJ Mickens (10) runs down Trinity running back Courage Keihn for one of his team high 13 tackles versus the Euless Trinity Trojans. The Dragons would fall to the Trojans 21-20 at Pennington Field. Photo by S. Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

by Justin Thomas

Despite entering Friday’s contest with a rare .500 record, Carroll head coach Hal Wasson was not sleeping on traditional power Euless Trinity.

The Trojans were finally healthy and motivated and it showed as Trinity scored an upset of the Dragons in a well fought battle, 21-20.

The win improved Trinity to 2-0 in District 5-6A — tied for first with Hebron and Marcus — while the Dragons dropped into a tie for fourth place with a record of 1-1.

Carroll entered the contest having excelled in the second half in its first four games, but Friday proved different as Trinity erased a 17-0 halftime deficit to prevail, 21-20.

Trinity running back Courage Keihn returned to the field after missing multiple games to an injury and made an immediate impact, rushing for 213 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

His 24-yard scoring run got the Trojans on the board early in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 17-7 and his second touchdown run less than three minutes later brought Trinity with three at 17-14.

After Carroll extended the lead with a field goal from Neal Koskay, the Trojans took the lead for good on a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Esteban Larranaga.

The Dragons used a sound rushing attack and taught defense led by Dragon Pride Player of the Week RJ Mickens to gain the advantage in the first half.

TJ McDaniel eclipsed the 100-yard mark yet again, finishing with 157 yards on 28 carries, including touchdown runs of 12 and 1 yards in the first half to put Carroll ahead, 14-0.

The Dragons struggled to move the ball in the second half, however, and finished with three turnovers on the night, including a late interception on a Will Bowers pass to end a potential game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Carroll will look to bounce back and get over the .500 mark in district at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Lewisville .





Euless Trinity 21, Southlake Carroll 20

Trinity 0 0 14 7 — 21

Carroll 7 10 3 0 — 20



