Carroll Dragon Band Sweeps Class 6A Awards at U.S. Bands Dallas Preview

Oct 11, 2017 07:52AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Last weekend, the Carroll Dragon Band delivered on the Dragon expectation of excellence at the U.S. Bands Dallas Preview in Burleson. The band placed first overall in the preliminary round of the competition and swept all Class 6A awards, including music, visual, effect, guard and percussion.

In finals, the Dragon Band received the overall award for outstanding music and placed second—just 0.4 points away from first place. The band’s next contest performance of their show “The Siren’s Call” is slated for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17 at the UIL Region 31 Marching Assessment at Pennington Field in HEB ISD.