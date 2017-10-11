Ghouls Don’t Have to be Gauche!!

1. HERITAGE LACE® HALLOWEEN GALA DOOR SWAG

This versatile lace décor can be used as a window treat- ment, draped around a lamp shade or hung across a fire- place mantle. The fringe and lace give off a spooky Miss Havisham vibe. Bed Bath & Beyond | $32.99













Double, double toil and trouble; re burn, and caldron bubble. Fill these shiny copper cauldrons with all the delicious condiments your party requires. Can you say Halloween taco bar? We can! Pottery Barn | $59.50





















3. GLASS PUMPKINS

Carving pumpkins is a bit messy, so here is an elegant way out that will last long past Halloween. Each pumpkin is hand-crafted out of white glass and features translucent, amber stems. Available in three sizes. Z Gallerie | $20-35





















4. BLACK IRON CANDELABRA

These candelabras can add an eerie glow to your haunted home. Or, with the right décor around them, these pieces can cheerfully light up a room. No need to box these up after Hallow’s Eve. World Market | $24.99 - $29.99

























5. HAPPY HALLOWEEN TEAL DOORMAT



Are you burnt out on orange and black? This teal, Halloween themed doormat is just the thing to get you out of that rut. Pier 1 Imports | $19.95