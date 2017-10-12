Unleavened Fresh Kitchen to Bring Light, Healthy Dishes to Southlake

Oct 12, 2017 08:30AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Southlake will soon be home to Unleavened Fresh Kitchen, a fast-casual concept serving a fresh take on breakfast, lunch and dinner classics. Owners Tom Dynan and Scott Piland are opening three new Metroplex locations within the next year, including one at 250 State Street in Southlake Town Square.

“Southlake Town Square is a unique destination in Southlake that offers something for everyone. It’s an exceptional spot for our second opening,” said Piland via press release. “We believe folks in Texas are increasingly looking for food that makes them truly feel good and we’re confident Unleavened will be a welcome addition to the Town Square and the Southlake community overall.”

Dynan and Piland, entrepreneurs and longtime friends, launched Stock in Trade Restaurant Group in 2015 with a focus on developing brands and introducing relevant and exciting ideas into the fine casual market. The duo identified a gap in the Dallas dining scene and, by combining emerging trends and past travel experiences, developed their first concept, Unleavened Fresh Kitchen, which serves fresh takes on classic favorites with one goal in mind: feel good.

Unleavened was designed to encourage guests to visit and stay. Plenty of natural light and elements like natural woods, brick and stained concrete invoke a welcoming and comfortable feeling, while lifestyle imagery and signature painted accents create a lively and bespoke atmosphere. Customer service is key at Unleavened, which is why the company hires for attitude and then trains its team to be well-versed in classic culinary techniques and emerging trends.

Friendly staff members are stationed at the counter where diners can select from an assortment of dishes made from scratch, in house, daily. The new Southlake Town Square store will feature a breakfast menu with unique a la carte items as well as an array of wraps and hashes. Lunch and dinner offer tasty wraps and salads that accompany any of the handcrafted dips and hot or cold complements.

A separate “kiddos” menu offers several options for those 12 and under. Additionally, each location will feature a Kids’ Happy Hour where kids eat free every day after 4 p.m. A selection of beer and wine are also available for adults.