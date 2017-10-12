Skip to main content

Shelter Pet of the Month

Oct 12, 2017

MALE

RETRIEVER MIX

4 YEARS OLD

FAVORITE ACTIVITY:

Show Sarge a wide, open yard, and he’ll happily burn off energy running and playing fetch. He’s working on leash manners and knows the basic commands: sit, shake, down and come.

PERSONALITY AT A GLIMPSE:

Sarge is a big guy with a big heart to match. He has plenty of affection to share and is eager to nd a family with older kids.

IDEAL HOME:

No pets? No problem.  Sarge will do best in a home where he’s the only pet. 

LOCAL ANIMAL ADOPTION CENTERS | A FEW NEARBY PLACES TO MEET a furry friend 

HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS | 363 Keller Parkway, Keller

HSNT KELLER REGIONAL ADOPTION CENTER | 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller

N. RICHLAND HILLS ANIMAL ADOPTION & RESCUE CENTER | 7301 Iron Horse Blvd, 

GRAPEVINE ANIMAL SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER | 500 Shady Brook Dr., Grapevine 


