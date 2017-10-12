Shelter Pet of the Month
Oct 12, 2017 09:31AM ● Published by Ashley Pape
MALE
RETRIEVER MIX
4 YEARS OLD
FAVORITE ACTIVITY:
Show Sarge a wide, open yard, and he’ll happily burn off energy running and playing fetch. He’s working on leash manners and knows the basic commands: sit, shake, down and come.
PERSONALITY AT A GLIMPSE:
Sarge is a big guy with a big heart to match. He has plenty of affection to share and is eager to nd a family with older kids.
IDEAL HOME:
No pets? No problem. Sarge will do best in a home where he’s the only pet.
LOCAL ANIMAL ADOPTION CENTERS | A FEW NEARBY PLACES TO MEET a furry friend
HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS | 363 Keller Parkway, Keller
HSNT KELLER REGIONAL ADOPTION CENTER | 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller
N. RICHLAND HILLS ANIMAL ADOPTION & RESCUE CENTER | 7301 Iron Horse Blvd,
GRAPEVINE ANIMAL SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER | 500 Shady Brook Dr., Grapevine