Shelter Pet of the Month

MALE

RETRIEVER MIX

4 YEARS OLD

FAVORITE ACTIVITY:

Show Sarge a wide, open yard, and he’ll happily burn off energy running and playing fetch. He’s working on leash manners and knows the basic commands: sit, shake, down and come.

PERSONALITY AT A GLIMPSE:

Sarge is a big guy with a big heart to match. He has plenty of affection to share and is eager to nd a family with older kids.

IDEAL HOME:

No pets? No problem. Sarge will do best in a home where he’s the only pet.

LOCAL ANIMAL ADOPTION CENTERS | A FEW NEARBY PLACES TO MEET a furry friend HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS | 363 Keller Parkway, Keller HSNT KELLER REGIONAL ADOPTION CENTER | 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller N. RICHLAND HILLS ANIMAL ADOPTION & RESCUE CENTER | 7301 Iron Horse Blvd, GRAPEVINE ANIMAL SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER | 500 Shady Brook Dr., Grapevine



