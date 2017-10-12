Dragons Week 7 Preview: Lewisville Farmers

Oct 12, 2017 05:35PM ● Published by Mike

by Justin Thomas

The Dragons (1-1 in District 5-6A) will look to bounce back from its first loss in district competition since October 16, 2015 at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they welcome 0-2 Lewisville.

The Farmers have struggled to move the ball offensively in 2017 and gave Carroll little competition a year ago in a 49-7 loss. But they will be sporting a new look as they enter Dragon Stadium for this year’s homecoming matchup.

Lewisville enters Friday’s contest averaging slightly more than 10 points per game, including scoring just seven points total in two district games and 29 points over its current four-game losing skid.

In a 42-0 loss against Euless Trinity to open district, Lewisville posted 89 total yards, including only two yards through the air on 4-of-14 attempts.

That futility continued in last Friday’s 18-7 loss to rival Marcus, prompting first-year head coach Michael Odle to shift his athletic and versatile running back De’Mondrick Hunter under center.

Hunter responded by firing a 66-yard touchdown pass to Daylen Clark, but struggled to consistently move the Farmer offense.

He does, however, bring a different dimension to the position with his game-breaking ability as a runner. Something head coach Hal Wasson and the Dragons will have to be mindful of in their defensive schemes.

"We've been challenged by athleticism and speed and Lewisville certainly brings that to the table,” says Wasson. “We have to figure out who we are and adjust with our fits and put ourselves in better positions to make tackles."

Through five games, Hunter has gained 268 yards and two touchdowns, while Treshaun McDaniel saw much of the action in the backfield with Hunter at quarterback.

In the defensive backfield RJ Mickens and company will have to keep an eye on Lewisville’s top target in the passing game—Woody Banks (17 receptions, 157 yards).

Defensively, The Farmers will face one of the area’s top rushers for the second consecutive week.

Carroll junior TJ McDaniel enters the contest second in 5-6A with 907 rushing yards (6.9 per carry) and 11 touchdowns.

Last week, the Farmers were tasked with slowing the district’s leading rusher, Justin Dinka (920 yards, 7.8 per carry, 11 touchdowns).

The Marcus junior tallied 174 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, though much of it came on a 78-yard scoring run early in the second quarter.

The Farmers did manage to consistently disrupt the protection in Marcus’ passing game, and through five games Lewisville has held its opponent under 20 points three times, including 10 points apiece to Rowlett (win) and McKinney Boyd (loss), while creating two turnovers in every game sans the Trinity loss.

SaveSave