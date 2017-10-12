Carroll Announces 2017 Hall of Honor Inductees
Carroll Head Swim and Dive Coach Kevin Murphy (center) is welcomed in as a 2017 inductee of the Carroll Athletics Hall of Honor.
The Carroll Athletics Hall of Honor celebrates excellence and salutes the contributions of individuals whose advancement of athletics in Carroll ISD and beyond has made a profound difference in the lives of our young people and the community.
2017 Inductees:
- Marty Dunbar Athlete- Football/Track
- Kevin Murphy Coach- Swimming/Diving
- Kyle Brown Athlete- Football
- Shannon Anders Athlete- Girls Basketball
- Scott Chandler Athlete- Football
- Glen Brashear Fan of All Sports
The 2017 Inductees were honored at the homecoming parade October 11, 2017 and introduced at the homecoming game on October 13, 2017.
These inductees will be joining a distinguished group of Hall of Honor members including: