Operation Kindness Puts Pets on the Move

Oct 16, 2017 09:20AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Adopting a pet is now easier than ever through Operation Kindness. North Texas’ original and largest no-kill animal care and adoption center received a new mobile adoption trailer from Pet Supplies Plus. The adoption trailer will make it possible for Operation Kindness to transport furry friends to adoption events across Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Pet Supplies Plus has partnered with Operation Kindness for many years and now has dedicated adoption rooms in several of our DFW stores,” said Caleb Lopez, marketing director of Pet Supplies Plus, in a press release. “We're thrilled to continue expanding our support and partnership by now providing Operation Kindness with a mobile adoption trailer that helps expand their adoptions and place even more animals in their forever homes.”

To pull the new mobile trailer, Operation Kindness also received funds from Muenster Dog Food Company to purchase a discounted van from Sam Pack Ford-Plano. Operation Kindness will use the van and air-conditioned adoption trailer to transport dogs and cats to adoption events hosted at Pet Supplies Plus locations across the community. At these locations, families looking to adopt a pet can visit with dogs and cats that are searching for their forever home.

“We’re a fourth-generation Texas family business, we live and work here, so it’s a no-brainer that we would support the organizations that are doing the most good here,” said Mitch Felderhoff, owner at Muenster Pet Foods. “We hope by providing Operation Kindness with a van to transport the adoption trailer, that they are able to reach new communities and find forever homes for pets across the Metroplex.”

Operation Kindness does not receive government funding and relies solely on funds from donations and corporate sponsorships to care for homeless animals. Since 1976, Operation Kindness has saved more than 90,000 dogs and cats. Each life saved by Operation Kindness costs an average of $398 to provide comprehensive care before adoption; in some cases, the costs are higher for animals that have been injured and require lifesaving surgeries.

Last year alone, Operation Kindness was able to save the lives and find forever homes for 4,566 animals. The on-site medical hospital provided care to 4,887 animals; performed 2,875 spay/neuter surgeries, 20,656 exams and 250 medical surgeries; gave more than $100,000 worth of medicine; and provided more than 292,000 meals.

Visit OperationKindness.org for more information.




