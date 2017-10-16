Carroll Cross Country Varsity Teams Advance to Regionals

Oct 16, 2017 09:18AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Dragon varsity boys team

Carroll Cross Country was unstoppable over the weekend. The Dragon varsity boys team took first place while the varsity girls placed third in the tremendously competitive UIL 6A – District 5 meet, earning the varsity teams a spot in the regional meet in Lubbock.



The boys had a low score of just 36 points, placing nine points ahead of the next team. The girls’ race couldn’t have been any closer with the top three teams coming within just one point of each another. Both JV teams dominated the field, taking first place and showing the depth of the Carroll team. The top three schools in the varsity boys and girls divisions advance to the regional meet in Lubbock on October 23.

“We knew coming into the district meet that it was going to be extremely competitive. Our goal is to qualify for the next meet and run our best on November 4,” said head coach Justin Leonard in a press release. “I’m extremely proud of the way our kids stepped up and ran—onto the next one.”

The varsity Dragon boys dominated their race with four of the runners placing in the top 10 and the team scoring only 36 points. Junior Jack Myers led the boys’ team taking fourth place with a time of 15:49. Jackson Felkins took fifth place running a 15:53, Juan Arcila came in seventh with 15:59, Connor Rutledge came in ninth with a time of 16:04 and Vishnu Nair finished out the scoring positions in 11th place running 16:10. Enzo Mortimer and Drew Bliss also competed, taking the 12th and 16th places respectively.

The varsity Lady Dragons finished strong with senior Cate Tracht leading the team and placing second overall with a time of 18:01. Next to cross the line was Sofia Santamaria in 12th running an 18:47, followed by Kate Reppeto in 14th at 19:04, Sarah McCabe in 15th at 19:09 and Cristina Canal finishing the scoring positions coming in 18th at 19:14. Lauren Esparza and Angie Riera also competed for the Lady Dragon team, finishing 19th and 20th respectively.

JV Dragons Reign Supreme

The JV Dragon boys ran an impressive race taking first place with a very low score of 21 points and had eight runners finishing in the top 10 overall. The team was led by sophomore Nate Lannen finishing in first place overall, followed by Noah Castro in second, Everett Kolto in fifth, Lucas Levant in sixth and rounding out the scoring positions was Antonio Florcruz in seventh. Duncan Brown (eighth), Chase Fisher (ninth), Oliver Arandia (10th), Tim McElaney (14th) and Nick Arriaza (16th) completed the top 10 spots for the Dragons.

The JV Lady Dragons showed how deep their talent goes by nabbing the top seven finishing positions overall and with a perfect score of 15, sweeping the race. Leading for the Lady Dragons was sophomore Rima Toure taking first, followed by Grace Williamson in second, Lydia Lo in third, Shreya Veeravelli in fourth, and rounding out the scoring positions was Abigail McIlvain in fifth place. Payton Wichman (6th), Rachel Nguyen (7th), Katherine McElaney (9th), Jenna Holland (12th) and Alexa Karmis (14th) completed the top 10 positions for the Lady Dragons.

In two weeks, the Southlake Carroll Cross Country varsity teams will compete at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock in the highly competitive Regional Meet.

For complete race results, go to MyChipTime.com.



