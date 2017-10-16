Bowers Overpowers With Homecoming Heroics

Oct 16, 2017 09:46AM ● Published by Mike

Quarterback Will Bowers hits the ground running for one of his two rushing TDs in a 51-0 victory at home vs the Lewisville Farmers. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

by Justin Thomas

The Dragons bounced back from their first loss in district in emphatic fashion Friday, dominating Lewisville on both sides of the ball en route to a 51-0 victory.

It is the second straight year Carroll has topped the Farmers convincingly after coming out on top, 49-7, a year ago.

Quarterback Will Bowers had a standout game for the Dragons, playing a part in six touchdowns, including five in the first half alone as Carroll built a 35-0 advantage.

Bowers, the Dragon Pride Player of the Week , fired a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter before connecting on two more and rushing for another in the second quarter.

For the game, he finished an efficient 12-of-14 for 189 yards to go with 53 yards on the ground.

For the first time in 2017 star running back TJ McDaniel failed to eclipse 100 yards for the Dragon attack, but had a healthy 6.8 yards per carry on 10 rushes, while Eli Furgal and Tavian Gould made the most of their carries rushing for 58 and 47 yards, respectively.

WR/DB RJ Mickens reels in a 23-yard TD pass from Will Bowers in the first quarter of the 51-0 victory over the Lewisville Farmers. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

Not only was Bowers efficient as usual, he spread the ball around to four different receivers as Darryl Crockett, RJ Mickens, Hudson Shrum and Jacob Doddridge all hauled in touchdown passes.

For the game, Carroll racked up 434 yards despite holding a large lead at the break.

As effective as the Dragons’ offense was, their defense was just as much in control.

Carroll limited Lewisville to 112 yards and just six first downs on the night.

Ryan Thompson led the way with 15 tackles, while Michael Parrish forced a fumble that Jake Fex scooped up.

Mickens also got in the scoring act on special teams with a punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter that gave Carroll a 48-0 lead.

The Dragons will look to keep the defensive effort rolling Friday when they take on a Marcus squad that boasts standout rusher Justin Dinka, but that has managed just 17 points over its past two district games.

Scoring Summary

Carroll 51, Lewisville 0

Lewisville 0 0 0 0 — 0

Carroll 14 21 13 3 — 51



Dragon Offensive Statistics

Rushing: TJ McDaniel 10-68, Will Bowers 5-53-2, Tavian Gould 7-47, Racer Seacat 3-1, Clayton Webb 1-(-)2, Eli Furgal 7-58.

Passing: Will Bowers 12-14-1-189, Clayton Webb 1-3-0-26

Receiving: TJ McDaniel 1-(-)2, Cade Bell 3-56, Hudson Shrum 3-51, Tavian Gould 1-14, RJ Mickens 1-23, Darryl Crockett 2-39, Jacob Doddridge 1-8, Julian Roe 1-26.

Dragon Defensive Statistics

Ryan Thompson: 15 tackles, two sacks

Jake Fex: nine tackles, one fumble recovery

Michael Parrish: eight tackles, one forced fumble

Cameron Shoupp: six tackles

Patrick Traynon: four tackles



