Skip to main content

Annual Walk for PKD, Great Pumpkin Party Returns to Southlake

Oct 17, 2017 08:07AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

The PKD Foundation wants community members to walk or run to find a cure for PKD. The organization is hosting the 14th annual PKD Walk in Southlake Town Square at 8 a.m. October 21. All are invited to the family-oriented, dog-friendly event that has become the signature fundraising and awareness event for the PKD Foundation.

PKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic kidney diseases affecting thousands in America. People with PKD develop fluid-filled cysts in their kidneys, causing the kidney to enlarge to the size of a football and requires dialysis and/or kidney transplantation. Because PKD is a genetic disease, entire families are directly affected. Parents have a 50-percent chance of passing it to each of their children, impacting future generations.

Don’t miss this year’s Great Pumpkin Party with a 5K and children/family walk, kids, adult and dog costume contests, children’s activities, youth volunteers from local schools and organizations, as well as a raffle for a children’s playhouse provided by the Wynne Moore Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

Learn more and register at WalkForPKD.org/NorthTexas.

 

 


Life+Leisure, Today Great Pumpkin Party Walk for PKD

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style