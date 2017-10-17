Annual Walk for PKD, Great Pumpkin Party Returns to Southlake

Oct 17, 2017 08:07AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

The PKD Foundation wants community members to walk or run to find a cure for PKD. The organization is hosting the 14th annual PKD Walk in Southlake Town Square at 8 a.m. October 21. All are invited to the family-oriented, dog-friendly event that has become the signature fundraising and awareness event for the PKD Foundation.

PKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic kidney diseases affecting thousands in America. People with PKD develop fluid-filled cysts in their kidneys, causing the kidney to enlarge to the size of a football and requires dialysis and/or kidney transplantation. Because PKD is a genetic disease, entire families are directly affected. Parents have a 50-percent chance of passing it to each of their children, impacting future generations.

Don’t miss this year’s Great Pumpkin Party with a 5K and children/family walk, kids, adult and dog costume contests, children’s activities, youth volunteers from local schools and organizations, as well as a raffle for a children’s playhouse provided by the Wynne Moore Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

Learn more and register at WalkForPKD.org/NorthTexas .



