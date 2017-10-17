Sur La Table Southlake Welcomes Celebrity Chef MiMi J

Oct 17, 2017 07:51AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Celebrity Chef MiMi J is bringing her culinary magic to the Southlake Sur La Table. She joins the high-end kitchenware retailer as a lead chef instructor in its cooking class program.

The Texas native has taken an untraditional path to becoming a staple in homes and kitchens around the world. Chef Meika “MiMi J” Johnson vacated her position as a global account coordinator for Ricoh USA after 10 years with the company to launch her own private, upscale catering business in 2015. The wife and mom used her love, talent and passion for cooking as a means to generate extra income, and that quickly grew into a lucrative, sustainable career that got her the attention of several high-profile chefs including Chef Richard Pratt, who hired her to oversee his Iron Chef events at the Space in Dallas. Soon MiMi was being sought after to appear on top cooking programs around the country.

MiMi credits her decadent dishes to a rich food history deeply rooted in Louisiana and East Texas family influences. While she specializes in Southern cooking, MiMi has also carved out a niche in the private sector doing healthy food prep for many of her clients and as a traveling chef for the super elite. She has been featured on a number of national cooking shows including The Taste (ABC National), Undercover Boss (CBS National), Bobby’s Dinner Battle with Bobby Flay (Food Network National) as well as Good Morning Texas (ABC Dallas) and Good Day Dallas (FOX Dallas).

Learn more about Chef MiMi J at DFWCookingParties.com .



