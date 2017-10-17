Southlake Fit Body Boot Camp

Oct 17, 2017 02:07PM ● Published by Dia

Hi! My name is Jennifer Renfro. To be completely honest, exercising and taking care of myself have not always been my strong point. Just like my mother and grandmother, I have always struggled with my weight. At 5’0” every single pound shows. Over the years I’ve tried all kinds of workouts and diets but would quit when I wouldn’t see the desired results.

Both of my parents passed away from health complications in their 50s. Although I didn’t have major health issues, I knew it was just a matter of time. Type 2 diabetes ran in my family and I had gestational diabetes when I was pregnant. At the age of 45, I had already had a hysterectomy, my gallbladder removed, had been obese for 20 years and was pre-diabetic. Despite trying to eat healthily and exercise, the pounds crept higher – I reasoned it was just part of my genes. I was so tired of being sick and tired! I had even contemplated bariatric surgery. Then I found the resolve to take control because time was running out for me to improve my health.

During this time, I made a vow to myself that I would do my best to take care of my body. I started researching nutrition and doing different types of exercise. Through much trial and error, I found out what worked and what didn’t. I lost 65 pounds and feel better than when I was in my 20s! I could have done a lot better if I had the help I needed from someone who was knowledgeable in health and fitness, as I was often unintentionally making poor choices in my diet. This is why I want to help others now. Healthy eating can be very confusing, and maintaining the correct form while exercising is difficult without the help of a fitness professional.

I have changed a lot in the last few years, but there is one thing that has remained constant: My love of helping others. I really wanted to help others realize their abilities and gain confidence, just as I did, and that is when I found Fit Body Boot Camp and the Unstoppable Fitness Formula. Their dedication to changing the lives of others is perfectly in line with the services I want to provide.

We now bring you Southlake Fit Body Boot Camp, and will strive to provide you the same results as other Fit Body Boot Camps have provided around the world! We are a results-driven fitness studio, and our trainers will push and motivate you to be proud of your abilities every time you come! I am so thankful to have the opportunity to do what I love and love what I do. Our studio is for all fitness levels, and we want every member to feel as though they are a part of our family. We look forward to helping you in your fitness journey.

Each and every workout combines elements of High-Intensity Interval Training, Exercise Stacking™ as well as Active Rest periods giving you the best workouts possible with twice the fat-burning effect of any other exercise program! Best of all, each boot camp training session is packed with high energy and coached by our certified personal training team to keep you accountable, motivated, and on track to meet your health and fitness goals. Fit Body Boot Camp is America's #1 Afterburn Workout - a group personal training program with high energy, fun, and challenging workouts designed to burn maximum fat and tone the entire body in only 30 minutes. Our specialized Afterburn workouts burn more fat and calories while building muscle than traditional workouts that are twice as long. Personalization is key to getting the best possible results, which is why our workout programs are modified to fit every individual's fitness goals and fitness level. Knowledgeable personal trainers make all the difference.

Try Southlake Fit Body Boot Camp for free today. Attached is a voucher for 3 FREE boot camps. Address: 2360 E. State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092. Phone: 817-752-9112.

Sponsored Content