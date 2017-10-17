Oct 17, 2017 02:17PM ● Published by Dia

Join us on November 9, 2017 for the LiveFit, LiveWell Lecture Series at The Marq Southlake! This month’s lecture, “Healthier Holidays to You,” by Walter Garman, MD will provide helpful information to stay healthy as we head into the holiday season.

The City of Southlake partners with Executive Medicine of Texas to provide this LiveFit LiveWell Lecure Series. The lectures are presented by the physicians and wellness experts at Executive Medicine of Texas, a preventative and proactive medical practice that has won awards for their wellness programs and published books. As doctor Mark Anderson explains, “Each time we give a lecture, we make it fun and interactive. Medical and health information doesn’t need to be dry, it should be informative and educational. Our goal is to engage the community and help them take control of their own health.”



Refreshments are served at 5:30 PM & lectures begin at 6:00 PM (Duration: 60 min). The lecture will have Trivia Prizes and on-site optional Diagnostic Testing. Childcare will be provided (children must be potty-trained).

For more information, please visit www.LiveFitSouthlake.com.



