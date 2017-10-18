Carroll Choir Sends Record Number of Singers to Regional Competition

Oct 18, 2017 11:32AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

The sweet sound of Dragon Pride will be loud and clear in Colleyville this Saturday.

Carroll Choir is sending a record number of 30 singers to audition at the Regional Competition at Colleyville-Heritage High School. The competition consists of singing parts of four different classical pieces, several of which are in foreign languages. The singers will not know which sections they will be singing until they arrive at the competition.

This competition is part of a larger audition process called All-State. The singers receive their music in June and spend the summer mastering 10 different classical pieces for competitions in the fall. Several thousand singers compete for a few hundred spots in the All-State Choir over a four-month period.

Congratulations to the following singers for advancing: Sarah Kate Breeding, Reilly Buckley, Miranda Campin, Emma Cave, Joy Choo, Rachel Connell, Michelle D'Amico, Caitlin Davidson, Devan DeLugo, Rachel Gitter, Braden Hall, Christian Hein, Lauren Hendricksen, Kinley Hicks, Bill Kahn, Ryan Kelson, Taylor Legan, Channing Lester, Katherine Loomis, Amber Meagher, Will Meagher, Daniel Morrison, Aubrey Parr, Sebastian Poorman, Abigail Thomas, Bella Tran, James Wade, Garrett Walsh and Molly Warden.