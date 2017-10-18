The Dragons averaged nearly 37 points per game, scored at least 28 points in their final 11 games and posted better than 35 points seven times in a nine-game stretch.

And while the 2017 version of the Dragons’ attack will be breaking in some new faces, head coach Hal Wasson and the Carroll players are confident in the ability of the unit to do the same.

Four starters are back on the offensive side of the ball, headlined by senior offensive linemen Matthew Leehan (center) and Baylor commit Jackson Kimble (left tackle). Both were first-team all-district selections a year ago (as was the entire starting Dragons’ line) and the pair is excited at the opportunity to bring along three new starters.

“Last year, we had three all-state players and three all-district players,” Kimble said. “This year, Matt and I are kind of the leaders of the o-line. It’s different. Last year, we were allowed to have a bad practice here or there or mess up. This season, we really have to set that example. That’s not acceptable. It makes the whole line look bad because they feed off our energy. If we’re slack- ing, they’re going to, so we have to keep that energy up.”

Rounding out the Carroll unit in the trenches is senior Logan Stelling (left guard) and juniors Henry Mossberg (right tackle) and Cameron Hataway (right guard).

“I really feel like we’re ahead of where we were last year at this point last year though,” Kimble said. “And we had that incredible line then, so I’m real excited for it.”

Wasson has also been pleased with the progression up front and believes the offensive line could be a strength of the team.

Senior running back Tavian Gould saw limited varsity action last season (135 yards, one touchdown) and will combine with Coppell transfer and junior TJ McDaniel in the backfield.

The pair will be tasked with replacing the production lost by the graduation of Audrick Gaines (1,524 yards, 21 touchdowns).

Gould has high hopes his final year with the Dragons, including averaging at least eight yards per carry.

“I also want to get two to three explosive plays per game that can really make an impact,” he said. “We have some big guys up there in front of us, so we just have to look for that crease and hit it.”