Leveraging Leadership

A Carroll defense that surrendered an average of just 18.8 points per game will have some rebuilding to do after graduating nine all-district performers, including an astounding eight first-teamers, from its 2016 campaign.

Fortunately for the Dragons and defensive coordinator Tim Wasson, Carroll has plenty left in the cupboard, including three additional all-district players.

Senior linebackers Matty Werner (89 tackles, two forced fumbles) and Ryan Thompson (23 tackles) were second-team all-district choices, while defensive lineman Jacob Doddridge is coming off a season in which he posted 54 tackles and three sacks. The latter is weighing collegiate options this fall and could very well end up with an Ivy League program.

Doddridge, as well as Werner and Thompson, have embraced their roles as senior leaders and defensive captains on the team. As such, they are relishing the opportunity to help bring along many of Carroll’s first-time varsity players of which there are many. The 2017 squad includes four sophomores amongst their starting roster. Starting as an underclassman at Carroll is somewhat of an accomplishment in its own right—something these three leaders know well as they share their experiences with their younger teammates.

“The guys before me did a great job of helping me out with that,” Doddridge said. “That’s something we’re really trying to do, because we have a lot of young guys and they don’t necessarily know the expectations we have, or in some cases, they just don’t even really under- stand what the coaches are trying to tell them. So we’re really working on that and maintaining our focus during practice.”

Three-year starter Thompson, meanwhile, is another leader of the defense and has been honored with donning the “Backers” towel that is passed down to a linebacker each season.