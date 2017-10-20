COMING SOON:

“Arrow”

Deep down, or maybe not so deep down, there is a superhero fan inside us all. That’s a good thing, since viewers are basically bombarded with Marvel and DC Comic characters everywhere they go. The CW’s “Arrow” is based on the latter, with billionaire bachelor Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). He was presumed dead after a shipwreck, but survived on a remote island, an experience that changed him. Now he is back in Star- ling City, fighting corruption under a secret identity. Season five left a lot in the air, but perhaps the premiere of season 6 on October 12 will remedy some of the cliffhangers. Not sure where you left off? Refresh your memory on Netflix.

“Jane the Virgin”

Friday the 13th seems like the perfect date for a spooky show to premiere. Instead, the CW presents the ever- zany Jane the Virgin, and we aren’t complaining. For those new to the show, Jane Villanueva had been raised with strict instruction from her grandmother to save herself for marriage. She held onto this teaching, but was accidentally artificially inseminated during a routine check-up. The show winds its way through hilariously bizarre storylines and a Telenovela style. Nothing is too dramatic for Jane the Virgin. Catch up on the villainous “Sin Rostro” plotline and crazy love triangles on Netflix.

“Stranger Things”

Get into the Halloween spirit with this 80s nostalgic thriller. If waiting week by week for new episodes isn’t your thing, this Netflix original will be right up your alley as it releases the entire season on October 27. Don’t let the series cast of mostly children lull you into thinking it’s child-appropriate: this show is scary. Even if you aren’t a huge fan of jump-scenes, peer pressure may be enough to get you hooked, as this is one of the most buzzing shows of the year on social media. And fingers crossed, we’ll all find out what happened to Barb.