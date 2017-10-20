TV Time
Oct 20, 2017 10:28AM ● Published by Ashley Pape
BY MALEESA JOHNSON
Fall is finally here and the weather is starting to cool down. While we Texans will never truly be snowed in, don’t let that stop you from bar- ricading yourself in your home for a night in with Netflix.
Binge-watching may not be the healthiest activity in the world, but you can always do a few crunches or planks while streaming, right? Or is that just something we all tell ourselves? Either way, as the busy holiday months rapidly approach, we won’t judge you for taking a little time out for yourself and your favorite shows.
This month, a variety of shows are returning across a plethora of networks. Thankfully, if you need a refresher or just need to catch up, HBO Go, Netflix, Hulu and Ama- zon Prime have your back. Happy binging!
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
No, we aren’t telling you not to get excited. Returning to HBO on October 1, Larry David is ending the show’s six-year sabbatical. The “Seinfeld” co-creator has played himself on the improvised series since fall of 2000. The last episode that aired was the episode 10 of season eight in 2011. If you’re anything like us, and have a hard time remembering what we had for lunch yesterday, much less what we watched six years ago, you may need a refresher. All eight seasons are on HBO Go, so watch away! You have 80 episodes to view, if you plan on starting from the first season. This is not one to watch with the kids.
“Poldark”
Never overlook a good PBS show. This British period drama stars Aidan Turner as a redcoat Capt. Ross Poldark. The show begins with him returning home from the war to find his father had died and his sweetheart is about to marry someone else. His estate was in ruins and he is trying to save his family’s copper-mining business. Season three premiered October 1, but you can relive the past two seasons of drama on Amazon Prime.
“Black-ish”
Renewed for a fourth season which aired on ABC October 3, “Black-ish” is a light-hearted sitcom that is centered on an upper-middle class African American family. Faithful viewers have had the joy of watching Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) four kids grow up for the past three years. Dre is constantly endeavoring to create an ethnic identity for his family, whom he fears has experienced too much cultural assimila- tion. The show has been highly acclaimed, receiving Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Outstanding Comedy. Revisit some laughs on Hulu before diving into the latest season. This is one you could probably feel comfortable watching with your middle school aged children.
“Scandal”
It’s Shonda Rhimes time! If you told us you weren’t guilty of watching at least one of “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes’ shows, we’d be skeptical. As of September 28, #TGIT (Thank God it’s Thursday) on ABC is back. It got even better on October 5 with the return of “Scandal.” Watch as Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) dons more fabulous coats and downs even more wine all while running a crisis management firm. Pope, the former White House Director of Communications is back for a seventh and final season. If you’re already getting choked up about the end of an era, soothe your soul with some “Scandal” binge sessions on Netflix to rehash old times.
COMING SOON:
“Arrow”
Deep down, or maybe not so deep down, there is a superhero fan inside us all. That’s a good thing, since viewers are basically bombarded with Marvel and DC Comic characters everywhere they go. The CW’s “Arrow” is based on the latter, with billionaire bachelor Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). He was presumed dead after a shipwreck, but survived on a remote island, an experience that changed him. Now he is back in Star- ling City, fighting corruption under a secret identity. Season five left a lot in the air, but perhaps the premiere of season 6 on October 12 will remedy some of the cliffhangers. Not sure where you left off? Refresh your memory on Netflix.
“Jane the Virgin”
Friday the 13th seems like the perfect date for a spooky show to premiere. Instead, the CW presents the ever- zany Jane the Virgin, and we aren’t complaining. For those new to the show, Jane Villanueva had been raised with strict instruction from her grandmother to save herself for marriage. She held onto this teaching, but was accidentally artificially inseminated during a routine check-up. The show winds its way through hilariously bizarre storylines and a Telenovela style. Nothing is too dramatic for Jane the Virgin. Catch up on the villainous “Sin Rostro” plotline and crazy love triangles on Netflix.
“Stranger Things”
Get into the Halloween spirit with this 80s nostalgic thriller. If waiting week by week for new episodes isn’t your thing, this Netflix original will be right up your alley as it releases the entire season on October 27. Don’t let the series cast of mostly children lull you into thinking it’s child-appropriate: this show is scary. Even if you aren’t a huge fan of jump-scenes, peer pressure may be enough to get you hooked, as this is one of the most buzzing shows of the year on social media. And fingers crossed, we’ll all find out what happened to Barb.