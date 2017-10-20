Home Style

While claw-footed tubs and stand-alone sink vanities have legs to stand on in the bathroom decor world, it’s important to not overlook what they are standing on. A variety of tile trends are sweeping Pinterest and HGTV, and here are a few you may want to sweep yourself.

Perhaps the most fun (and painstaking) part about decorating a bathroom with tile is the multitude of options. From tile colors to shapes to textures, there are plenty of ways to add pizzazz to one of the most essential rooms in the house.

SOMETIMES IT IS JUST BLACK AND WHITE

Remember a year ago when every- thing was all white? It appears to have played out, because a new pigment has been added. Black and white is simultaneously classic and modern. Even if it does go out of style, just wait a few years and it will likely be back.

Black and white tile allows you to add some spunk to your bathroom without locking yourself into one particular color scheme.

While it can be executed many ways, a common trend is to add small black tiles into the mix of dominant white oor tiles. Of course, this look isn’t limited to the floor. Black and white tile looks great in the shower or as a backsplash. It’s your call, but make sure to include pops of color to avoid looking like “101 Dalmatians.”