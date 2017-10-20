It's the Season of Love

Love, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll are coming to town, as the 20th anniversary tour of the popular musical “Rent” stops by Bass Performance Hall this month.

This Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning production is based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Bohème.” It takes place in New York City in the 1990s, and follows a year in the lives of seven artists who are trying to follow their dreams. In addition to the struggles of young musicians, the show touches on the devastating effects of HIV/AIDS, drugs and other things, and reminds the audience to stay hopeful and to remember that love is the most important thing of all.

Written by a young composer named Jonathan Larson, “Rent” rst premiered in an off-Broadway theater in 1996. A few months later, it moved to Broadway where it stayed for 12 years, grossed more than $280 million in New York alone, and amassed a group of fans called RENT-heads. The musical’s success led to a world tour, a motion picture adaption, and now the 20th anniversary tour. Expect to hear all your favorite songs like “La Vie Bohème,” "Another Day,” “Out Tonight,” “Seasons of Love” and so many more. Many members of the original Broadway creative team are back to be part of this cast. They have worked hard to bring this show back to life, appealing to a new generation of fans while keeping the same themes of diversity, friendship, acceptance and love. If you are looking for an uplifting night that will leave you with songs stuck in your head and a celebration-of-life mentality, then this show is for you.

DETAILS Date: October 17-22



Location: Bass Performance Hall