Calling All Hooligans

Flashy costumes, funky dance moves and erce music awaits you this month when pop superstar Bruno Mars comes to Dallas. The Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum artist is visiting the American Airlines Center during his 24K Magic World Tour to promote his most recent album with the same name. Hooligans (a.k.a. Bruno Mars’ devoted fans) will love watching this brilliant man sing and dance perfectly in step with his backup musical ensemble, never missing a beat. In addition to the popular “24K Magic” single, Bruno Mars will also be performing hits “That's What I Like,” “Uptown Funk,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Marry You” as well as his lesser-known-but-still-catchy R&B, soul and funk songs from his newest album.

Bruno Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, has always loved music. At a young age, he performed at various venues in his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii. During his career, he has impersonated Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson live, collaborated with B.o.B on “Nothin’ on You” and co-wrote “Right Round” with Kesha and Flo Rida among other things. However, it wasn’t until he signed with Atlantic Records and released his rst studio album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” in 2010 that he became a household name. Since then, Bruno Mars has sold more than 115 million singles around the world and has seven No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 list. He is an extremely versatile performer who plays several instruments, and produces and choreographs his shows. If you love multi-talented musicians, captivating dance performanc- es and electrifying music, then you don’t want to miss this concert. Come “Just the Way You Are” and leave a new person, transformed by the magic of Bruno Mars!

DETAILS Date: October 27

Location: American Airlines Center



