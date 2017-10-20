Skip to main content

Calling All Hooligans

Oct 20, 2017 11:36AM ● Published by Ashley Pape

Flashy costumes, funky dance moves and erce music awaits you this month when pop superstar Bruno Mars comes to Dallas. The Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum artist is visiting the American Airlines Center during his 24K Magic World Tour to promote his most recent album with the same name. Hooligans (a.k.a. Bruno Mars’ devoted fans) will love watching this brilliant man sing and dance perfectly in step with his backup musical ensemble, never missing a beat. In addition to the popular “24K Magic” single, Bruno Mars will also be performing hits “That's What I Like,” “Uptown Funk,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Marry You” as well as his lesser-known-but-still-catchy R&B, soul and funk songs from his newest album.

Bruno Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, has always loved music. At a young age, he performed at various venues in his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii. During his career, he has impersonated Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson live, collaborated with B.o.B on “Nothin’ on You” and co-wrote “Right Round” with Kesha and Flo Rida among other things. However, it wasn’t until he signed with Atlantic Records and released his rst studio album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” in 2010 that he became a household name. Since then, Bruno Mars has sold more than 115 million singles around the world and has seven No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 list. He is an extremely versatile performer who plays several instruments, and produces and choreographs his shows. If you love multi-talented musicians, captivating dance performanc- es and electrifying music, then you don’t want to miss this concert. Come “Just the Way You Are” and leave a new person, transformed by the magic of Bruno Mars! 

DETAILS

Date: October 27
Location: American Airlines Center


In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style