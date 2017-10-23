Skip to main content

Dragon Defense Shuts Down Marauders

Oct 23, 2017 11:40AM ● Published by Mike

Jake Fex (#13) and Ryan Thompson (#32) take down Flower Mound Marcus RB Justin Dinka in a 35-21 victory over the Marauders at Dragon Stadium. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

Gallery: Dragons 35-21 victory over Flower Mound Marcus [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

by Justin Thomas

For the second consecutive season, Marcus gave Southlake Carroll all it could handle only to see the Dragons ultimately prevail for the victory.
A year after Marcus carried an advantage to the final quarter, the Marauders played the Dragons even for three quarter but Carroll closed strong with a 14-0 margin in the fourth for a 35-21 decision.
RJ Mickens (#10) reels in
a 14-yard touchdown pass
from Will Bowers to seal 35-21
victory over the Flower
Mound Marcus Marauders
at Dragon Stadium. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

RJ Mickens put Carroll in front for good with 10:51 remaining in the final period when he hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Will Bowers to go in front, 28-21.
Later, Bowers scored himself on a 1-yard scoring dive to give Carroll breathing room. The touchdown had been set up after Carroll picked up a first down on a wild fake punt.
Before Bowers played a part in the two fourth-quarter scores, it was running back TJ McDaniel doing most of the damage for the Dragons.
McDaniel racked up 155 yards on 26 carries, including two first-quarter touchdown runs as the Marauders and Dragons traded touchdowns.
The total outpaced Marcus standout running back Justin Dinka, who gained just 17 yards on 18 carries, though he did manage two total touchdowns as well, including a 25-yard scoring run with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
But it was all Carroll from there as the Dragons’ defense buckled down when they needed too.
Jake Fex was all over the field with 13 tackles, while DragonPride Player of the Week Michael Parrish took down 11 ball-carriers with a sack. Senior defensive back Hayden Hayes forced a fumble — the lone turnover of the game.
The win moves Carroll (3-1 in District 5-6A) a game in front of Marcus (2-2) for third in the district with Hebron and Euless Trinity leading the pack at 4-0.

Dragon Offensive Leaders:
Rushing: TJ McDaniel 26-155, Will Bowers 10-41, Tavian Gould 2-12, Cade Bell 1-33.
Passing: Will Bowers 10-19-0-142
Receiving: Cade Bell 3-36, Hudson Shrum 2-34, TJ McDaniel 1-22, Wills Meyer 1-20, RJ Mickens 1-13, Carson White 1-10, Jacob Doddridge 1-7.

Dragon Defensive Leaders:
Jake Fex: 13 tackles
Michael Parrish: 11 tackles, one sack
Ryan Thompson: nine tackles
Matt Werner: five tackles
Hayden Hayes: four tackles, one forced fumble
 
Dragon Pride, Today Dragon Football Hal Wasson Jacob Doddridge Justin Dinka Michael Parrish

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style