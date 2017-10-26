Dragons Week 9 Preview: Byron Nelson
Oct 26, 2017 09:06AM ● Published by Mike
Is Trophy Club Byron Nelson up to its same District 5-6A tricks?
A year ago, the Bobcats entered district winless only to turn things around in conference and (to the surprise of many) qualify for the playoffs.
The Bobcats opened the 5-6A season in similar fashion in 2017 at 0-3, yet here they stand at 2-2 having already played the district’s two co-leaders (both losses).
Nelson is one “upset” away from potentially pulling off the improbable yet again, and is hopeful it comes when it hosts Carroll on Thursday night.
The Bobcats were not competitive in their three non-district losses (Sachse, San Angelo Central and Northwest), falling by an average of 28 points per game, and were outscored in losses to aforementioned co-leaders Hebron and Trinity by 21 and 14 points, respectively.
Nelson’s wins have come on the road over Flower Mound, 21-20, and Friday at home against Lewisville, 24-14.
Carroll is coming off two strong defensive efforts, allowing just 21 points total in wins over the Farmers and Marcus.
That unit will look to be opportunistic against Nelson quarterback Nick Santini — who has 10 interceptions this season while throwing for 840 yards and six touchdowns. DJ Robinson (15.6 yards per catch) has shown big-play ability in the passing game, while Noe Diawaku (30 receptions, 194 yards) has been successful as a possession receiver. Jordan Joined has spearheaded the ground game with 511 yards (5 per carry) and five touchdowns with Dylan Bell providing explosiveness (6.8 yards per carry, three touchdowns).
Offensively, Carroll will be facing a unit that while surrendering 33 points per game, is allowing just 353 yards per game. TJ McDaniel could be in for another big game rushing for the Dragons. In Nelson’s five losses, the Bobcats are surrendering an average of 210 yards rushing and 6.1 yards per carry.