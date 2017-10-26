Calling All Kickers!
Oct 26, 2017 08:47AM ● Published by Mike
November 4th 2016, Dragon fan Darren Estrige attempts a 50-yard field goal for the chance to win a car from Park Place Dealerships.
Park Place Jaguar Land Rover DFW is giving one lucky Dragon fan the opportunity to kick a field goal for the chance to win a Jaguar XE or Land Rover Discovery Sport. The field goal attempt will be held during halftime of the Southlake Dragons vs. LD Bell game on November 3, 2017, at Dragon Stadium.
Last year, Darren Estrige was chosen at random for the opportunity. Although he came up short it was still a great experience for all.
Contestants for this event need to register at parkplace.com/southlakekick before 12:00 pm, November 1, 2017. There is a maximum of one (1) entry per person. One lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries received and two alternates will be notified 24 hours prior to the field goal kick attempt. The field goal attempt will be held at Southlake Carroll Dragons Stadium from the 30-yard line for a 40-yard attempt.
In order to qualify for the grand prize, the contestant must successfully kick a football of regulation size over the crossbar and between the uprights of a regulation stat high school goal post.
Before you get your hopes up know that this contest is for amateur kickers only. Current or former Olympic, semi-professional or professional football, soccer or rugby players who have competed in the United States, Canada or Europe cannot participate. Current or former high school or collegiate football, soccer or rugby players who have competed at the level within the past six (6) years and current or former football coach who has coached at the high school level or above within the past six (6) years may not participate.
For a list of all rules and regulations please visit parkplace.com/southlakekick.