Dragon Band Shines at UIL and US Bands Southwest

Oct 26, 2017 09:40AM ● Published by Mike

The Southlake Carroll Dragon Band had two fantastic performances of late and are heading into the District 5A Area competition this coming October 28, at peak levels.



On Tuesday, October 17 the band earned superior ratings and comments from all three judges at the Region 31 U.I.L. Marching Contest held at Pennington Field in Bedford.



A few days later on Saturday, October 21 Ken Johnson's band finished in second place against 25 other bands from across North Texas, Houston, Austin, and Louisiana, at the U.S. Bands “Southwest Championship” held at AT&T Stadium. The Dragon Band scored 94.350 in Finals, just behind The Lions of Lafayette H.S. (LA) first place score of 94.925.



The Dragon Color Guard was recognized as the "Best Color Guard” in the preliminary performances and the Dragon Band was noted for “Best Music” both in the preliminaries and finals performances.



The students now turn their attention to finishing out the marching competition season this Saturday at Coppell H.S., with a 4:30 performance. This contest’s format has each band performing only once followed by rankings of all the bands competing. Don't miss the Dragon Band’s final full performance of The Siren’s Call.