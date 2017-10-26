Ghosts of Southlake Past Returns

invites everyone to its fourth annual Ghosts of Southlake Past cemetery tour at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, in historic Lonesome Dove Cemetery, 2380 Lonesome Dove Road in Southlake.



Southlake Mayor Laura Hill will be among local residents dressed in period clothes who will bring to life the stories of a World War I doughboy, a Civil War veteran, a member of Woodmen of the World, a survivor of the 1836 Comanche raid on Parker’s Fort, and two sisters who recorded some of the earliest stories of the first white settlers to the area.

