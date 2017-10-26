Ghosts of Southlake Past Returns
Oct 26, 2017 03:13PM ● Published by Mike
Southlake Mayor Laura Hill will be among local residents dressed in period clothes who will bring to life the stories of a World War I doughboy, a Civil War veteran, a member of Woodmen of the World, a survivor of the 1836 Comanche raid on Parker’s Fort, and two sisters who recorded some of the earliest stories of the first white settlers to the area.
Tickets are required and can be purchased online. A limited number of tickets will be available the night of the event. Participants should bring a small flashlight, wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather conditions that evening. The tour will be held come rain or shine.
For more information, visit the historical society’s website, www.southlakehistory.org.