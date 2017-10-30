Skip to main content

Dragons Dominate Byron Nelson

Oct 30, 2017 01:22PM ● Published by Mike

Graham Faloona scoops of a Byron Nelson fumble for a 66-yard touchdown. The Dragons defeated Byron Nelson 50-17. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

Gallery: Dragon Defeat Byron Nelson 50-1 [6 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Justin Thomas

Ray Mickens catches a 36-yard touchdwon pass from Will Bowers for his second score of the night. The Dragons defeated Byron Nelson 50-17. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

 Facing a Byron Nelson team Thursday that had surrendered 210 rushing yards per game (6.1 per carry) in its five losses, the makings were there for a big game from Carroll running back TJ McDaniel.

The junior didn’t disappoint, racking up 202 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns despite seeing limited fourth-quarter action in the 50-17 blowout win over the Bobcats.

The performance upped McDaniel’s season totals to 1,331 yards (third in 6A in the area) with 16 touchdowns.

Quarterback Will Bowers chipped in 70 yards on the ground and a touchdown to go with 135 passing yards and two scores for a Dragons’ squad that crossed the end zone on each of their first four possessions.  

Bowers fired a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes RJ Mickens (two receptions for a team-high 57 yards) to give Carroll a quick 14-0 advantage before McDaniel’s first scoring run (36 yards) pushed the margin to 21-0 heading to the second quarter.

McDaniel’s second touchdown dash (53 yards) increased the lead to 36-0 and McDaniel later tacked on a 48-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for good measure.

While Carroll had little difficulty moving the ball, the Dragons are likely equally excited about another dominant performance defensively.

After allowing 21 points combined in wins over Lewisville and Marcus, the Dragons shut out Nelson for three of the four quarters Thursday, including keeping the Bobcats off the scoreboard entirely in the first half.

In fact, Carroll’s defense outscored Nelson over the first quarters, 2-0, by virtue of a safety with 6 seconds remaining in the half.

The Dragons also added a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter when Dragon Pride Player of the Week Graham Faloona scooped up a loose ball and it returned it 66 yards for the final margin of 50-17.

In addition to the heads up touchdown, Faloona paced the Dragons with 13 tackles and a sack, while Ryan Thompson had eight.

Carroll will look to keep the defense in rhythm Friday against L.D. Bell in anticipation of a showdown against high-powered Hebron to close the regular season on Nov. 10.

Dragon Offensive Leaders:

Rushing: TJ McDaniel 15-202, Will Bowers 14-70, Tavian Gould 3-29, Eli Furgal 1-1, Darryl Crockett 1-20.
Passing: Will Bowers 12-19-2-135, Clayton Webb 0-1-0-0
Receiving: TJ McDaniel 4-18, RJ Mickens 2-57, Carson White 2-28, Cade Bell 2-19, Jacob Doddridge 1-13, Hudson Shrum 1-0.

Dragon Defensive Leaders: 

Graham Faloona: 13 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one touchdown
Ryan Thompson: eight tackles
Michael Parrish: six tackles
Jacob Doddridge: five tackles
Matt Werner: five tackles

 

Dragon Pride 2017

  • PINK Fight Night

    10/30/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Hit It Hard with us this October as we raise awareness for breast cancer! This is going to be...

  • Wine Down Wednesday

    11/01/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    We are having our monthly Wine Down Wednesday! This month, we will be featuring exclusive mercha...

  • GCS Moms League Open House

    11/03/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Time: November 3 at 9:30am Place: FUMC Colleyville Come and check out the GCS Moms League! Enj...

  • Storytime With Sunshine

    11/03/2017
    10:30AM — 12:00PM

    This class combines the joy of reading with art education and important lessons children ages 3-5...

  • Ruth Francis Artist's Show & Reception

    11/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    “Where In The World Is Ruth Today?” by Ruth Francis Artist’s Show & Reception Nov 2 – 11, 2017 ...

  • Ame B's Christmas In November!!!

    11/03/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    Ame B. is coming to The Gift Store for Christmas in November! Join us on November 2nd (5:30pm-8:0...

  • Maverick Home Volleyball Game

    11/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Volleyball match being hosted at The College Park Center by the UT Arlington Mavericks Collegiate...

  • PARTY ON!

    11/03/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Southlake Carroll HS - Football - Varsity vs LD Bell

    11/03/2017
    07:30PM

    Help celebrate the final home game for many Dragons as they host LD Bell in the final home game o...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style