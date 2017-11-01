Skip to main content

AP Booster Club Launches All Star Students Program

Nov 01, 2017 02:34PM ● Published by Mike

Dragons who work hard in the classroom will receive extra recognition under a new program spearheaded by the Southlake Carroll AP Booster Club. The club, along with school administrators is rolling out the All Star Students program to highlight students who make the All A Honor Roll each nine weeks at Carroll High School and Carroll Senior High School. Following each nine week grading period, grades will be tallied and students who make the list will be notified.
 
School administrators say the program is a great way to showcase those students bringing their A-game to class every day. “We are very proud of all Dragon students, but for those who achieve all A’s in a semester, that is certainly something to be prideful in,.” says Shawn Duhon, CSHS Principal.
 
CHS Principal, P.J. Giamanco is equally enthusiastic about the new program. He says the program fills a gap, recognizing students who work hard but may fall below the top 10 percent. “We are blessed to be provided 1,000-plus students who could be top 10 percent in any district in the state, but they’re Dragons, and they’re challenged daily by each other for success,” says Giamanco
 
In the past few months, the community has stepped up to support the All Star Students program, which benefits the AP Boosters scholarship program for Carroll seniors. Sponsors include Frost Bank, Wanderlust Travel, Endocrine & Thyroid Center, CareNow, Bybee College Prep, Lauren Stone State Farm Insurance and Ducerus. For information about the program contact Dawn Tongish at dtongish@yahoo.com   

