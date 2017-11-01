AP Booster Club Launches All Star Students Program

Fall Clothing swap! 11/04/2017 09:00AM — 01:00PM FREE KIDS CLOTHES TRADE! Come join us Saturday November 4th from 9am to 1pm for our CLOTHING S...

Ruth Francis Artist's Show & Reception 11/04/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM “Where In The World Is Ruth Today?” by Ruth Francis Artist’s Show & Reception Nov 2 – 11, 2017 ...

Zyn22 x Bar Method Southlake BAR-to-Bike Class! 11/04/2017 01:00PM — 02:30PM We did it in March, let's do it again! What do you get when you do 45 minutes of Bar Method, then...

Race on Over for Epilepsy 11/04/2017 06:00PM — 10:00PM Join the Epilepsy Foundation Texas as we kick off Epilepsy Awareness Month with an evening of cel...

Maverick Home Volleyball Game 11/04/2017 06:30PM — 08:30PM Volleyball match being hosted at The College Park Center by the UT Arlington Mavericks Collegiate...