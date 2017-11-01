AP Booster Club Launches All Star Students Program
Nov 01, 2017 02:34PM ● Published by Mike
School administrators say the program is a great way to showcase those students bringing their A-game to class every day. “We are very proud of all Dragon students, but for those who achieve all A’s in a semester, that is certainly something to be prideful in,.” says Shawn Duhon, CSHS Principal.
CHS Principal, P.J. Giamanco is equally enthusiastic about the new program. He says the program fills a gap, recognizing students who work hard but may fall below the top 10 percent. “We are blessed to be provided 1,000-plus students who could be top 10 percent in any district in the state, but they’re Dragons, and they’re challenged daily by each other for success,” says Giamanco
In the past few months, the community has stepped up to support the All Star Students program, which benefits the AP Boosters scholarship program for Carroll seniors. Sponsors include Frost Bank, Wanderlust Travel, Endocrine & Thyroid Center, CareNow, Bybee College Prep, Lauren Stone State Farm Insurance and Ducerus. For information about the program contact Dawn Tongish at dtongish@yahoo.com