X Marks the Spot

Nov 01, 2017 03:22PM ● Published by Dia

This November, we are all thankful for our families and those little things called smartphones that help bridge the distance between relatives. And if there were ever one smartphone to rule them all, it would arguably be the iPhone. As 2017 has had its ample share of ups and downs, there is one remaining consistency: Apple’s ability to build anticipation and deliver on it. This was proved once again with the launch of the iPhone X­, a smartphone with a starting price of $999.

The iPhone X is one of the most expensive flagship phones ever made. However, the pricetag will likely not deter the masses. Apple has dominated the smartphone scene for many reasons, and faithful followers are always lined up around the corner for the latest release. The iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) has features that seem straight out of a Sci-Fi movie.

For starters, the iPhone X can recognize you. This model has forgone any touch ID formerly used to access your phone and has jumped straight to face recognition. That’s right, you don’t even have to lift a finger to get into this phone. We haven’t tested it on twins, but Apple is claiming that this is the most secure phone-locking technology out there.

Another impressive step up is the camera. We know that there is a new version of iOS 11 and other techy things, but… you know, priorities. The iPhone X is taking selfies to a new level with something called Animoji. Yes, the front-facing camera can sense your surroundings and your face, giving it the ability to transform you into an animated emoji. Additionally, while iPhones have always had high-quality cameras, this one is capable of sensing depth. It is bolted on horizontally, almost forcing you to shoot in landscape rather than portrait mode.

Most importantly, this phone is all screen. The 5.8-inch screen only has a small lip at the top. Other than that, there is nothing to obstruct whatever you watch, read or doodle. For the first time ever, the iPhone is doing away with a home button. This may be an adjustment at first, but we all moved forward without a headphone jack, remember?

DETAILS

Price: $999

Dimensions:

2.79” W x 5.65”H x 0.3”D

5.8 inch screen

Splash, Water and Dust Resistant

Available with 64 GB and 256 GB

Apple.com