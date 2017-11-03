Dragons Week 10 Preview: LD Bell
Nov 03, 2017 06:40AM ● Published by Mike
The Dragons are looking to send of their seniors with style this Friday as they welcome a Hurst L.D. Bell squad that is still seeking its first win in District 5-6A competition.
Carroll comes in with a 4-1 mark in district, tied for second with a Hebron, while Bell is 0-5 (1-7 overall) with its closest contest in district a 49-30 defeat last Friday against a Lewisville team that was also winless at the time.
While Bell will certainly present challenges, Carroll head coach Hal Wasson noted the team spent much of the week focused on itself.
Coming off last week’s Thursday night victory the Dragons should be well-rested and ready to play what will be the team’s last home game of the season.
“We know Bell is a talented team with some good athletes that are hungry for a win,” Wasson said. “We’ve really just focused on ourselves and becoming a better football team. It’s been the same ole, same ole over here this week.”
Carroll will take on a different look offensively for the near future as TJ McDaniel — who ranks third in the area in 6A in rushing (1,332 yards, 16 touchdowns) — will miss at least one game with a hand injury.
In his absence, expect Tavian Gould to take on a larger role.
“TJ has accounted for about 70 percent of our offense so far,” Wasson said. “We’re going to need a combination of Tavian, our quarterback and some other guys in the mix to step up to fill that production.”
For the year, Gould who has been more of a blocking back, has averaged a healthy 6.5 yards per carry when called upon to run. And on quarterback keepers, Will Bowers has rushed for 525 yards (7.1 per carry) and six touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, Carroll will be facing a Bell defense that has surrendered 43 points and nearly 400 yards per game, including surrendering at least 40 points in their last four district losses.
Offensively, the Blue Raiders are producing 19 points per outing with an average of just under 300 yards per game.
Austin Brougham started at quarterback for Bell, but Mason Ornelas has since taken over completing 41-of-81 passes for 445yards and three touchdowns against one interception.
At running back, Zion Hardy has gained 671 yards with six touchdowns to with 289 receiving yards and two scores, while Markel Burnett (29 receptions, 291 yards, one touchdown) has been Bell’s top receiver.
A win tonight would not only send off the seniors in style it would propel the Dragons into its 18th-consecutive playoff berth.