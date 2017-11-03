Skip to main content

Hundreds Line up for Apple's Latest

Nov 03, 2017 04:26PM ● Published by Mike

Nov. 3, 2017—Hundreds of Apple enthusiasts snake around the block at Southlake Town Square as they wait for their chance to grab an iPhone X.

Apple enthusiasts hit Southlake Town Square early this morning as the long-awaited iPhone X (ten) officially hit store shelves. People lined up around the block to be the first to get their hands on the $999 phone. The iPhone X features an all-new 5.8-inch screen and features ultra tech like facial-recognition and Southlake shoppers couldn’t wait to get their hands on one. 

Life+Leisure, Today Southlake Town Square Iphone X Apple iphone

  • Veterans Day Relay Run

    11/10/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    Join the 4th Annual Veterans Day Relay Run where veterans and their family members will follow a ...

  • Storytime With Sunshine

    11/10/2017
    10:30AM — 12:00PM

    This class combines the joy of reading with art and important lessons for children ages 3-5. Kid...

  • Ruth Francis Artist's Show & Reception

    11/10/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    “Where In The World Is Ruth Today?” by Ruth Francis Artist’s Show & Reception Nov 2 – 11, 2017 ...

  • Maverick Home Volleyball Game

    11/10/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Volleyball match being hosted at The College Park Center by the UT Arlington Mavericks Collegiate...

  • PARTY ON!

    11/10/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Southlake Carroll HS - Football - Varsity @ Hebron Hawks

    11/10/2017
    07:30PM

    Calling all Dragon Fans—it's time to head to Carrollton as the Dragons face their district rivals...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style