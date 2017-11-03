Hundreds Line up for Apple's Latest
Nov 03, 2017 04:26PM ● Published by Mike
Nov. 3, 2017—Hundreds of Apple enthusiasts snake around the block at Southlake Town Square as they wait for their chance to grab an iPhone X.
Apple enthusiasts hit Southlake Town Square early this morning as the long-awaited iPhone X (ten) officially hit store shelves. People lined up around the block to be the first to get their hands on the $999 phone. The iPhone X features an all-new 5.8-inch screen and features ultra tech like facial-recognition and Southlake shoppers couldn’t wait to get their hands on one.