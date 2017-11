Dragon Get By Bell in Close Game

Nov 06, 2017 11:30AM ● Published by Mike

Nov. 3, - Tavian Gould rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries and 1 TD in a 24-17 win over LD Bell at Dragon Stadium. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

Nov. 3, - The Dragon defense gang tackles an LD Bell rushing attempt. The Dragons only allowed 87 yards rushing in a 24-17 win over LD Bell at Dragon Stadium. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com



Dragon Offensive Stats:

Rushing: Tavian Gould 22-115, Will Bowers 7-43, Cade Bell 1-8, Eli Furgal 1-0, Darryl Crockett 1-0.

Passing: Will Bowers 8-14-120-0

Receiving: Hudson Shrum 3-38, Tavian Gould 2-16, Carson White 1-42, Darryl Crockett 1-5, Preson Forney 1-19.



Dragon Defensive Stats:

Dale Belnap: 15 tackles

Matt Werner: 13 tackles

Ryan Thompson: 12 tackles, one fumble recovery

Quinten Bunten: 12 tackles

RJ Mickens: 12 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Hayden Hayes: eight tackles

Graham Faloona: seven tackles, one sack

Jacob Doddridge: five tackles, two forced fumbles