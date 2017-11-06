Dragon Get By Bell in Close Game
Nov 06, 2017 11:30AM ● Published by Mike
Nov. 3, - Tavian Gould rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries and 1 TD in a 24-17 win over LD Bell at Dragon Stadium. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com
It may not have been the final margin of victory many anticipated, but Carroll’s football team improved to 5-1 in District 5-6A competition nonetheless last Friday with a 24-17 win at home over winless-in-district Hurst L.D. Bell.
The Dragons were forced to make due without the services of running back TJ McDaniel — one of the area’s top rushers in 6A — because of a hand injury, but Dragon Pride Player of the Week Tavian Gould was there to pick up the slack for the Carroll rushing attack with 115 yards on 22 carries.
The senior opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown plunge as Carroll took a 7-0 advantage heading to the second quarter.
After Bell got on the board with a short scoring run, the Dragons regained the advantage on a 45-yard field goal by Nick Koskay. Just prior to the halftime whistle, Will Bowers connected with Carson White for a 42-yard touchdown pass — White’s first touchdown reception of the season. The Dragons went to the locker room with a 17-7 lead.
The Dragons earned their biggest lead of the night early in the third quarter when Preston Forney’s second touchdown reception of the season upped the Carroll advantage to 24-7.
Bell would chip away from there, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to get within a score at 24-17 with 5:11 remaining and spoil what had been previously been a very strong effort defensively from Carroll. Despite giving up 17 points, the Dragon defense only allowed 87 yards rushing on the night.
The Dragons had five players with at least 12 tackles led by Dale Belnap with 15, while defensive back RJ Mickens had 12 including a fumble recovery.
Carroll will look to close the regular season and head to the playoffs with momentum Friday when they travel to face a Hebron team it is tied with for second — though the result has zero playoff implications with the Hawks already locked in as the No. 2 seed in Class 6A Division I and the Dragons destined for the top seed in Division II.
Dragon Offensive Stats:
Rushing: Tavian Gould 22-115, Will Bowers 7-43, Cade Bell 1-8, Eli Furgal 1-0, Darryl Crockett 1-0.
Passing: Will Bowers 8-14-120-0
Receiving: Hudson Shrum 3-38, Tavian Gould 2-16, Carson White 1-42, Darryl Crockett 1-5, Preson Forney 1-19.
Dragon Defensive Stats:
Dale Belnap: 15 tackles
Matt Werner: 13 tackles
Ryan Thompson: 12 tackles, one fumble recovery
Quinten Bunten: 12 tackles
RJ Mickens: 12 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Hayden Hayes: eight tackles
Graham Faloona: seven tackles, one sack
Jacob Doddridge: five tackles, two forced fumbles