Dragon Get By Bell in Close Game

Veterans Day Relay Run 11/10/2017 08:00AM — 06:00PM Join the 4th Annual Veterans Day Relay Run where veterans and their family members will follow a ...

Storytime With Sunshine 11/10/2017 10:30AM — 12:00PM This class combines the joy of reading with art and important lessons for children ages 3-5. Kid...

Ruth Francis Artist's Show & Reception 11/10/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM “Where In The World Is Ruth Today?” by Ruth Francis Artist’s Show & Reception Nov 2 – 11, 2017 ...

Maverick Home Volleyball Game 11/10/2017 06:30PM — 08:30PM Volleyball match being hosted at The College Park Center by the UT Arlington Mavericks Collegiate...

PARTY ON! 11/10/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...